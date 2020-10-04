MASSENA — As sales tax negotiations continue between St. Lawrence County and the city of Ogdensburg, Massena representatives argue that the formula should be changed based on population and not assessed value.
During their meetings last week, Mayor Timmy J. Currier and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy shared their thoughts about the current formula used for sales tax distribution. Both said that, since Massena generates more sales tax revenue, they should be given a larger share in return.
“What about changing the formula to more population, which would be more fair for towns like Massena? We depend upon sales tax to supplement our assessed value. We generate the income. Why aren’t we getting the benefit?” Mr. O’Shaughnessy told county Legislator Rita Curran, R-Massena, during the Massena Town Council meeting.
Ms. Curran said that while she agrees, municipalities like Potsdam that also generate a greater share of the revenue could make the same argument.
“If we changed it based on population after the census, there would be a shift. I think Ogdensburg would get less. I think Massena would probably get more. I think Louisville would get more. If we had the ability to wait and look at the census, that might make sense. But what do you do with the towns where their whole budget comes because they have two stores and a couple of restaurants? Basically their whole budget comes from sales tax and property tax,” she said.
Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Mr. O’Shaughnessy said the county was wiling to change the worker’s compensation formula in the past, which adversely affected Massena, but not the sales tax formula.
“You were willing to change the workmen’s compensation formula to sort of spread the wealth. The sales tax, which Massena is a prime example, should be getting more because we spend more in this township. You’re not so willing to change that,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Ms. Curran said sales tax revenue was also important to the county.
“Sales tax was given to us to pay for certain things,” such as the county’s share of Medicaid, she said.
“It’s rumored to be going up this year depending on the (state) budget. If it goes up, obviously we have to pay that part. There is now a hospital system tax that each county has to pay into. That now has to come out of sales tax. So right now it’s about $29 million that we have to pay into the state, and that has to come out of sales tax,” she said.
“I know everybody wants their share. Everybody’s pinched right now. I know the towns are. I know the sales tax is lower than I expected it to be,” Ms. Curran said.
Still, she said, “Nobody’s looking at changing what the towns and villages get. Nobody wants to take money from Massena, the village or the town.”
