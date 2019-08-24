MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has thrown its support behind a request from North Raquette River Road residents to lower the speed limit on their section of the road.
Several residents were on hand during Wednesday’s meeting to share their concerns about the safety of individuals in that area because of the current 55 miles per hour speed limit. The area, about three miles outside the village limits, is residential and has a sharp curve, with some vehicles not able to negotiate the curve because they are traveling at high speeds.
Resident Kathy Nezezon said she has had close calls and recalled a fatality that occurred about nine years ago on that section of the road. She said she’s concerned about children in the area, including her granddaughters.
“If this was your grandchildren, I think you’d want something done, too,” she said.
Todd Brown, who owns a detailing business in that area, also shared his concerns. He said customers are coming from as far away as Plattsburgh, Constable, Chateaugay and Carthage, and there’s more traffic on the road.
“One of the biggest issues is customers trying to leave our driveway heading towards town because you can’t see over that little bit of a hill,” he said.
Mr. Brown said they could hear a car coming, and knew they didn’t have much time to exit the driveway.
“If you leave and can’t see cars coming, you don’t have much time to get out of the way. We’ve seen so many close calls,” he said.
“The visibility is horrible. When you go over the top of the curve, across from Final Touch Detailing, you lose visibility,” resident Todd Mullin said.
He also noted the increased traffic. Mr. Mullin said that when Hannaford Supermarket closed its doors, shoppers began using the North Raquette River Road to get to other shopping venues.
In addition, the road is used by the Amish, whose buggies are difficult to see until the last minute, he said.
“We’re just trying to prevent a fatality from happening,” he said.
“There’s also some farm equipment out there as well,” Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
Resident Allen Rowledge said he lives at the beginning of the North Raquette River Road, where the village’s 35 miles per hour speed limit ends and a 55 miles per hour speed limit begins.
“Going into our driveway or backing into our driveway is very difficult and dangerous. By the time they get to my house, they’re doing 55, 60 miles an hour. So they’re not really paying attention to someone’s signal light to turn into their driveway,” Mr. Rowledge said. “It makes a lot of sense if the Department of Transportation would reduce it to 45 in our section, at least out to the airport, especially where Todd lives. It’s very dangerous.”
Mr. Rowledge had previously addressed the board about the situation in July 2015. Councilmen agreed to petition the state Department of Transportation to consider the request, but it was denied. The request had failed to gain support from the Department of Transportation for a number of reasons, including the lack of roadside development and accidents. Several previous requests had also been denied.
Board members said they would try again, but the decision was ultimately up to the Department of Transportation.
“We’re on your side,” Mr. Carbone said.
