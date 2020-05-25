MASSENA — The Massena Town Council took no action on proposed changes to its noise ordinance after fielding concerns during a public hearing on Wednesday.
Three individuals made comments during the public hearing, and Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said there were other comments to consider.
“We do have some written notices that have come in, and they have been filed with the town clerk’s office and will be taken into consideration,” he said.
Kevin Kitzman, who said he works at Arconic, suggested during the public hearing that some of the wording in the ordinance like “unnecessary and unusually loud noises” was too subjective and unclear.
Arconic will resume in-river construction this spring to continue implementing a remediation plan selected by the EPA for the lower Grasse River. Work is scheduled to be done for 12 hours a day, six days a week. Some capping activities and staging area operations will need to be done 24 hours per day to preserve the work that was completed in 2019.
Mr. Kitzman said he wanted to ensure that the final language in the ordinance ensured that the concerns of all town residents were taken into consideration.
Alcoa Operations Manager Derrick Lucey encouraged board members to “reach out to even more businesses and residents for comments” before finalizing the ordinance.
“The town of Massena has a long and proud history of manufacturing. Manufacturing has co-existed with residents for well over a century in the north country. Massena has ample space and natural buffers against noise to allow businesses and residences to exist without such a restrictive ordinance that is written,” he said. “Alcoa is willing to meet and discuss with you and the town.”
Kathleen Hyde thanked board members for amending the animal noise section but felt the issue of sound agricultural practices was too vague.
“I would want something that’s more specific or says that it exempts farm animals,” she said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy suggested board members table approving the policy until they could review all of the oral and written public comments and consider the suggestions.
After hearing the comments, council member Susan Bellor agreed that they should hold off on approving the ordinance.
“I was pleased that we had six businesses that contacted us. They’re paying attention, which is great. They had great specifics. They had very good things they mentioned to us,” she said.
“Have you seen the different businesses that contacted us? I went on to the Grasse River remediation site that he had in his letter and they did have on page 13 what they’re doing for noise controls and monitoring,” she said.
Mrs. Bellor suggested that the ordinance needed to address decibels used for measurement of noise.
“I did some further investigation on other areas and businesses. They do have norms for decibels for sound for a lot of different things that are out there,” she said. “I’d like to think that we can come up with something that is amenable to businesses and the community.”
Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. also agreed that they should table any action on the ordinance.
“I think we need to go back and contact Arconic or Alcoa and see what issues we can resolve, or the farmers or whoever else,” he said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he had talked with several of the businesses that had made written comments.
“I don’t want us to overthink. I asked them specifically, ‘Have you had complaints?’ and none of them have. That’s not the problem,” he said. “Take a look at Alcoa. Jefferson Avenue is right across the canal from them, and they’ve been there since 1902. I would hope code enforcement would use some common sense, taking into consideration how long the company’s been there.”
