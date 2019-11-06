Public hearing on Massena budget set today
MASSENA — The public will have an opportunity to comment on Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy’s preliminary budget during a public hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Town Council received Mr. O’Shaughnessy’s tentative 2020 budget on Oct. 2 and, since then, they’ve been meeting with department heads to finalize numbers. Following the public hearing, board members will meet for a budget work session.

They meet again at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 for final budget revisions, and they’ll adopt the budget during their regular monthly meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

