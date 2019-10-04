MASSENA — The Massena Town Council will begin meeting with department heads next week after receiving Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy’s tentative budget on Wednesday.
The first budget work session, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall, will include the assessor, tax office, justice and town clerk.
Under Mr. O’Shaughnessy’s tentative budget, total appropriations would be $11.1 million. The appropriations include $97,970 for fire protection, up from $97,000 in 2019; $748,754.80 for the Massena Public Library; $3 million for capital projects; $985,846 for highway, up from $679,155.92 in 2019; $846,985.48 for highway outside the village; $4.5 million for general, up from $1.9 million in 2019; and $928,966.31 for general outside the village.
Total appropriations in the 2019-20 budget were $8.7 million.
Revenues are projected at $7.9 million — $718,754.80 for the library, $3 million for capital projects, $215,000 for highway, $826,985.48 for highway outside the village, $2.2 million for general and $928,966.31 for general outside the village.
The tentative budget includes the use of $560,165.80 from fund balances — $30,000 for the library, $75,000 for highway, $20,000 for highway outside the village and $435,165.80 for general.
Now, council members will work on finalizing the numbers after they meet with department heads. Future budget sessions are at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 when council members meet with the library, followed by the regular 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 when they meet with the chamber of commerce, museum, senior citizens, and highway and airport; and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 when they meet with the rescue squad, Meals on Wheels and Business Development Corporation.
The schedule calls for a public hearing on the preliminary budget at 5 p.m. Nov. 6. That will be followed by a budget work session for final revisions.
The final revision of the budget is scheduled for Nov. 13, and council members will be asked to adopt the final budget on Nov. 20.
