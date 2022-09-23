MASSENA — It’s been three years since the town of Massena received casino gaming compact funds, just as COVID-19 started impacting revenues at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort. When those will start flowing again is still up in the air.
During Wednesday’s Massena Town Board meeting, Councilor Thomas C. Miller told St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, that the town is dependent on those funds. Ms. Curran represents District 15, which includes the town and village of Massena.
“We need compact money. Where are we?” he asked.
“We have been trying to figure that out since the last quarter of 2019,” Ms. Curran said. “The people who pay the compact money seem to be keeping it in order to try to make some other negotiations, and we’re sort of caught in the middle of that. There are ongoing negotiations with those parties. There’s not much detail I could give you.”
She said county attorney Stephen D. Button could reach out to Mr. Miller and town attorney Eric J. Gustafson to provide “additional information that he feels he could release.”
The compact revenue is generated by money spent at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, 873 Route 37, Hogansburg.
As part of an agreement with the state, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is supposed to provide 25% of the net profits from its slot machines to the state on a regular basis. The state distributes 25% of its cut, with 12.5% going to St. Lawrence County and 12.5% to Franklin County. In turn, each of those counties keeps 50% of its funds and distributes the remaining half to the towns of Brasher and Massena in St. Lawrence County and the towns of Bombay and Fort Covington in Franklin County.
The town of Massena has typically budgeted about $600,000 in gaming compact funds annually, according to bookkeeper Brenda Mossow.
“Sometimes you might get a little over,” she said.
Ms. Curran said the county is in the same limbo as the town.
“It’s not like we’ve been paid and not paying you,” she said.
“But, you guys are above us,” Mr. Miller said. “So it really has to be a push from you guys to make sure that the state feels the pressure and pressuring them to get us compact money. I’m just hoping that’s being done.”
Ms. Curran said they had “a bevy of legislators” involved in discussions, including Anthony J. Arquiett, who represents the town of Brasher.
“I know him well enough to know that he’s putting pressure on people for answers,” Ms. Curran said. “They’re just using this as a negotiation tactic and stalling, hoping if they go long enough, I think maybe somebody says to them, ‘Well, you know, can you pay us at least from 2021 on or something?’ I don’t know that.”
She said she would direct Mr. Button to reach out to the town to provide more information.
“We appreciate you guys continuing to push this. We’re still in dire need of that money, Mr. Miller said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.