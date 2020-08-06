MASSENA — The Massena Town Hall opened for court appearances this week, and all town offices will be open for normal business hours starting next week.
“It was open yesterday because that was the first day that court was back in session. Next week they’ll go back to their normal Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said on Tuesday.
Court appearances are being done by appointment, and about 16 individuals appeared on Tuesday.
“They had to show up at a certain time,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Town offices are scheduled to open for regular business on Monday, with certain guidelines such as the required wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.
“A copy of the completed New York state plan has been completed and we will follow all state guidelines, including the necessity of everyone to wear a mask upon entry. We have to keep on file that plan that we’re going to use,” he said.
Visitors will need to enter through the front door, and will exit through the back door of the town hall. Arrows and signs will designate the traffic flow.
“They’ll go one direction so we can keep people from bumping into each other,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Anyone who needs to use the elevator in the back of the town hall will need to call the town supervisor’s office at 315-769-3588, ext. 2 for assistance.
Disposable masks will be available at the front door for those who don’t have one, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the hallways.
The town hall was closed to the general public March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled to reopen on March 31. But, like other municipal buildings, it has remained closed. In many cases, such as for payment of taxes, business has been conducted by phone, and meetings such as town and village board sessions have been live-streamed either on Facebook Live or via Zoom.
The town of Massena is also developing a safety plan to reopen the Massena Public Library and Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum. Both facilities were closed in mid-March, although the library was able to offer curbside service for a short period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.