MASSENA — One search has ended and another one has begun for the town of Massena.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said Town Historian Joshua Davis has submitted his resignation, while the Massena Public Library has announced its new director.
In a letter she read to the board during Wednesday’s meeting, Mr. Davis wrote, “I hereby resign my position as town historian and museum curator of the Celine Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum. Though it is no longer possible for me to spread 15 hours per week over five days, I will be organizing and making arrangements for the next historian until Friday, May 19, which will serve as my last day of work.”
Mr. Davis said changes in his personal life “have resulted in my position no longer being an adequate source of employment. I must thereby move on. I would like to take this time to thank the board for this opportunity and for supporting my work through this exciting year.”
Mr. Davis had replaced MaryEllen T. Casselman, who has served as town historian since March 26, 2012 and retired on April 30, 2022.
“He has done an excellent job, but we understand and so we’ll be advertising for that,” Mrs. Bellor said. “We do want to thank Josh publicly for all the work he has done. I know he’s done some public engagements for the Rotary, for the hospital and few other things. He’s done a really nice job.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, board members approved the hiring of Krista Briggs as the new Massena Public Library director. They also waived the residency requirement for Ms. Briggs, who previously worked as the young adult services specialist at Canton Free Library for 12 years and as senior librarian with the state Department of Corrections in Gouverneur and Malone for five years.
“It was quite a search that got a lot of applicants,” Mrs. Bellor said.
She will replace Elaine A. Dunne, who is retiring June 30 after more than 20 years at the library.
The library board had voted unanimously in July 2012 to name Ms. Dunne director. She previously served as youth services librarian for 12 years, giving her a knowledge of the library’s operations and its staff members. Her appointment was provisional for six months, until Feb. 4, 2013, at which time it became permanent.
The job had most recently been held by retired director Paul L. Schaffer, who was appointed by the town board as interim director in June following the resignation of Lynn M. Fountain. Mr. Schaffer, who had retired after 27 years at the helm of the library, stayed on temporarily in a contract role to assist Ms. Dunne with the transition into her new position.
A retirement reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. June 7 to recognize Ms. Dunne and Deborah A. Fuehring, who will be retiring effective May 31. The program will begin at 5 p.m. at the Massena Public Library.
Ms. Fuehring has worked at the Massena Library for almost 28 years, with the past 21 years as library assistant-adult services-assistant director. She will be replaced as assistant director by Heather Sarsfield, who currently works as library assistant-youth services at the Massena Public Library.
