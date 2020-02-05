MASSENA — Work could soon begin on improvements at the Massena Intake, and Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said they’ll be worth waiting for.
“It’s quite a project. It’s going to be a true asset for the town of Massena. Hopefully they’ll be able to start construction probably in the spring,” he said.
The facility upgrade is one part of the $7.5 million in new recreational facilities secured during negotiations of the 10-year review of the New York Power Authority’s 2003 license to operate the St. Lawrence/FDR hydropower facility. The funding is also being used for projects in the village of Massena, town of Louisville, town and village of Waddington, and the Massena and Madrid-Waddington school districts.
“This is a result of the Local Government Task Force,” Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said. “The village of Waddington has completed their project — a pavilion somewhere around $1.7 million.”
He said requests for bids for the Massena Intake project were sent out in late January, and a bidder’s meeting was held at the site on Jan. 28. The project is expected to cost about $4 million.
The new amenities will include an expanded boat ramp.
“It will make it wider. Six boats will be able to unload,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
There will also be two pavilions, a feature not currently available at the intake. Both will feature a small kitchen facility. One of them will be located in the area where the restroom currently sits.
“The larger one will be in the back,” he said.
Potable water will also be hooked up at the site.
“Potable water is coming from Louisville. Louisville has water lines that go out to the Town Line Road/Route 131. They’re going to run a line over to the intake,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Additional parking will also be added as part of the project.
There will be one point when construction will need to stop this summer.
“In their bid, they specified that no work is to be done for the month of August. So, if it’s not done, they have to come back in September,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
That’s because three fishing tournaments will be taking place — a Fishing League Worldwide tournament from Aug. 8 to 13, another Fishing League Worldwide tournament from Aug. 20 to 22 and the New York Bass Master Federation’s 2020 Massena St. Lawrence River Tournament on Aug. 16.
The project has been several years in the making. A meeting had been held in Massena in July 2016 to solicit suggestions for the work. Preliminary plans had also been discussed by Tyler Kreider, staff engineer from Kleinschmidt Associates, a Maine-based consultant firm that had been hired by the New York Power Authority.
“It’s been dragging on. Everybody realizes it, including the people at NYPA,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
