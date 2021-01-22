MASSENA — A 2019 Caterpillar loader that went down for the count is no longer a part of the village of Massena’s Department of Public Works inventory. Instead, it’s replaced by a 2021 version.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad told village trustees that the 2019 machine, their newest loader, experienced some equipment failure.
“The problem was what they call the charge pump. It’s the main pump. There was a piece of metal that failed on that and it sent metal filings throughout the entire unit itself,” he said, noting that “infected all other major components.”
“This is an obvious concern to the DPW for we do not know the outlook and performance of this machine,” he said.
The loader had 807 hours and would not travel forward or backward, Mr. Fayad said.
It was taken to the Caterpillar facility in Syracuse, where the issue was diagnosed.
“We have two options on the table. They can fix that 2019 Caterpillar loader and then we’ll take that back covered by a full powertrain warranty. Or the other option would be that they would upgrade our 2019 Cat to a 2021 Cat loader. We’re very hesitant and apprehensive in regards to the future performance of this piece of equipment that we have,” Mr. Fayad said.
The 2021 loader would be the same size, but as part of the trade-in, the village would have to pay $10,000. He said he was told the normal cost for a trade-in of a two-year-old machine would be $25,000.
“But, in this case, it was a severe problem, so they’re cutting it down to $10,000,” he said.
Mr. Fayad’s recommendation was to trade in for the 2021 loader using contingency funds from four accounts that each use the machine — general, refuse, water and sewer.
“We can distribute that charge to all four accounts,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire recommended they approve the request.
“You know I’m normally pretty fiscally conservative,” he said.
But, in this case, since the problem was throughout the entire system, he recommended they use contingency funds from the four accounts to cover the cost of a 2021 loader.
Trustees agreed, unanimously approving the request.
