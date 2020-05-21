MASSENA — The latest quarterly sales tax payment to the village of Massena is over 5% more than the same time period last year. But, Treasurer Kevin Felt said, the next quarterly payment could be much different.
Mr. Felt told village trustees Tuesday that most, if not all, of the sales tax receipts for the quarter were before the arrival of COVID-19, when many businesses closed their doors, and that will have an impact in how sales tax is generated in the county.
“The revised sales tax came in for $454,408 for the quarter. That compared to $431,501 from last year, a 5.3 percent increase,” he said.
Year-to-date, the village has received $1.5 million. They had received $1.4 million during the same time frame last year.
“Therefore, we are up $98,592, approximately 7.1 percent,” Mr. Felt said.
But now, with the coronavirus in the picture, he said he expects the next quarter’s payment to be lower than they budgeted.
“We’re not seeing the effect of it yet. So the next quarter we get, we will. We just don’t know how much yet,” he said.
He noted that a decrease in collections for the county will have an impact on their figures.
“In the news the other day, it was showing the collections for St. Lawrence County were down about 16 percent. That’s a rough figure of where we could end up seeing next quarter,” Mr. Felt said.
He said, based on current projections, they were likely to fall short of the budgeted $1.9 million for the year.
Mr. Felt also discussed the re-levy of village taxes this week. He said the re-levy resolution approved by trustees was for $505,017.20. That’s down $10,576 or 2.1 percent from the $515,593.28 re-levied last year.
The resolution approved by trustees authorizes the re-levy to the June 2020 village tax roll of unpaid sewer use charges plus penalties of $178,763.10; unpaid water charges plus penalties of $164,252.17; and unpaid trash collection and other charges plus penalties of $162,001.39.
