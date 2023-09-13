MASSENA — The owner of a building that Massena’s code enforcement officer has declared as unsafe has 60 days to demolish the structure or the village will tear it down.
The building at 23½ E. Orvis St., owned by Timothy D. Alguire, was destroyed in a March 21, 2022, fire. Two adults and four children were displaced, and a dog was killed in the blaze, which was called in at 5:50 p.m. that day. Fire departments from Massena, Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop responded. No one was home when the fire broke out.
The building has a number of code violations, according to code enforcement officer Aaron T. Hardy. During an unsafe building hearing led by village attorney Matthew H. McArdle on Tuesday, Hardy detailed the number of code violations and recommended that it be demolished to address those code violations, as well as concerns from neighbors.
“By a report dated Aug. 7, 2023, the village code enforcement officer, Mr. Hardy, provided his findings to the village board concerning this property and why Mr. Hardy believes that the property is dangerous and unsafe and in violation of village code chapter 120,” McArdle said.
He said a notice of Tuesday’s public hearing was sent by certified mail to the property’s owner of record and was also physically posted on the property.
Hardy said he has received complaints from neighbors about the property.
“A couple of the neighbors have called and complained they are concerned about the structural safety of it, the landscape surrounding it, trash and debris, stuff falling possibly from the structure. We also found animals living in it as well,” he said.
He said that since the fire, minimal work has been done to the building.
“The only thing that had been done was a partial board-up of some of the entrances which had large gaps. The majority has been sitting open and the fire damage along the side of the building has rendered that wide open in many places,” Hardy said.
He said two notices were sent to the building owner, and he also called the property owner’s attorney, but did not receive a call back.
He performed a walk-around inspection of the property on Aug. 7 and compiled a three-page list of the code violations. He also took photographs to show the extent of the damage. In addition, he said he had circulated video footage taken the day of the fire to trustees “so everybody can see the extent of the fire, the smoke, and the water that was utilized on the structure.”
Hardy said that, since he had taken the pictures, the property was “continually getting worse.”
Among his findings, he said there was heat and smoke damage to exterior and interior of the structure, as well as water damage resulting from being open to the elements. Windows are broken and “minimally secured,” siding has melted, the roof has an opening to allow further damage, pigeons have been flying in and out of the building, there was no heat, water or electricity, the roof and windows were compromised, parts of the building “have become so detached they may fail and injure members of the public or others’ property,” cats were seen in the second story, and structural debris has fallen near adjacent property.
In the building’s current condition, Hardy said “it is not capable of meeting any of the local or state requirements to receive a Certificate of Occupancy nor to be used for its intended purpose.”
As a result, he recommended that the building be demolished rather than give the owner the option to bring it up to compliance.
“This has been an issue within this community for quite some time, and the neighbors would be very happy to see this thing removed. I’m concerned that it may not even last for another winter,” he said.
“It’s just a matter of time before it collapses. I don’t see how anyone could bring that property back. It’s an eyesore on the community,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Trustees declared the property unsafe and agreed with Hardy that the building should be demolished. The owner has 60 days from the date of service to take action, or the deadline could be extended “for good cause.”
“We should be prepared that if this isn’t happening, that we will then take the next steps, which would be us contracting out,” Paquin said.
In that case, all expenses would be assessed against the landowner, and the village could institute a special proceeding to collect for the cost of demolition, including legal expenses.
