Massena village trustees agree to demolish East Orvis Street building

The Massena Village Board has agreed to have the property owner demolish a building at 23½ East Orvis St. The building has several structural issues following a March 2022 fire. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The owner of a building that Massena’s code enforcement officer has declared as unsafe has 60 days to demolish the structure or the village will tear it down.

The building at 23½ E. Orvis St., owned by Timothy D. Alguire, was destroyed in a March 21, 2022, fire. Two adults and four children were displaced, and a dog was killed in the blaze, which was called in at 5:50 p.m. that day. Fire departments from Massena, Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop responded. No one was home when the fire broke out.

