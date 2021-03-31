MASSENA — The Massena Board of Trustees approved a budget plan Tuesday night after meeting jointly with the Massena Town Board to address their joint recreation budget.
The budget includes a tax levy of $6,075,057, which is 1.92% over last year. The tax rate came in at a 1.03% increase, which is under the tax cap by .61%.
Rate payers in the Town of Massena will pay $16.35 per $1,000 of assessed value, those in Louisville will pay $20.18 per $1,000 and Norfolk property owners will pay $20.69 per $1,000, according to Treasurer Kevin Felt.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire thanked department heads and the village administrative staff for their work on the budget, the first he has overseen since the resignation of former Mayor Timmy J. Currier following his arrest for drug possession in January.
In the joint recreation meeting, Mr. LeBire presented a budget that would eliminate a municipally run concession stand at the ice arena.
Massena has the only ice rink in St. Lawrence County that runs its own concession stand. All other rinks have either a concessionaire or a club that runs the concession stand.
The last three years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the stand has lost money.
Massena Recreation Director Michael McCabe said he has been reaching out to hockey clubs and restaurateurs about the opportunity, but has not had any luck.
“We will continue to seek out interests,” Mr. McCabe said.
Town Board member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. brought up a proposal to eliminate the $5 fee for parking at the town beach, which is run by the joint recreation department, noting that there are other beaches with free parking in the area and that many people park just outside the parking area and walk in.
Mr. LeBire said the parking fee makes only a small profit over the summer after paying the attendant.
Mr. McCabe cautioned that the parking attendant was key in running the beach last summer because of COVID-19 restrictions that required keeping track of who was at the beach.
The issue was set aside for further discussion.
