Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers and heavier snow squalls this evening. Low near 20F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers and heavier snow squalls this evening. Low near 20F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.