MASSENA — Massena veterans didn’t let the chill of temperatures in the teens deter them from marching from American Legion Post 79 to the Massena Fire Station for ceremonies marking Veterans Day on Monday.
With a small crowd standing along the streets, the veterans walked or rode the half-mile to the ceremony, where master of ceremonies Fred Cockayne spoke about showing support for veterans.
Two letters he read from elementary school students showed that support.
“They’re heartfelt from the young children that wrote them, and I think they’re appropriate for today,” said Mr. Cockayne, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 171 in Massena.
One student wrote, “Dear veterans. You are very great and I’m glad you fought for us. I want to be in the Army too because of heroes like you. Is it actually family tradition to join the military?”
“Now there’s a good question. For some it is family tradition. To others it was their choice,” Mr. Cockayne said.
While some veterans didn’t have a choice but to serve before 1971, “today it’s all volunteer and it is family tradition, and I’m glad that a lot of you veterans carry on the tradition,” Mr. Cockayne said.
A letter from a second student read, “Dear veteran. Thank you for protecting us and sacrificing your life to protect us from bad people. You’re strong and brave, not giving up.”
The importance of veterans couldn’t be understated, according to Mr. Cockayne.
“Veterans need each other, but more importantly our country needs veterans. You can’t fight a war without veterans, and while this utopian idea of society without war is appealing, let us not forget that wars have liberated slaves, stopped genocide and stopped terrorists. It has been said that without our veterans, Americans would be speaking Russian, German or perhaps Japanese,” he said.
“Regardless of which view of alternative history you take, we do know that without our veterans, Americans would not be American. Those who defend us from our enemies must be supported. Whether their service was in Baghdad or Beirut, we need to serve veterans as well as they served us, even when the guns have temporarily stopped firing. You can show your support for these great men and women by hiring a veteran, visiting a VA hospital or donating to a veterans’ program,” he said.
Mr. Cockayne talked of the sacrifices made not only by veterans, but also families.
“For many veterans, our nation was important enough to endure long separations from their families, miss the births of their children, freeze in subzero temperatures, bake in wild jungles, lose limbs and far too often lose their lives,” he said.
“Military spouses have had to endure career interruptions, frequent changes of address and a disproportionate share of parental responsibilities. The children often had to deal with changes in schools, separation from friends and, hardest of all, the uncertainty of whether or not mom or dad will live through their next combat tour,” Mr. Cockayne said.
“Veterans have given us freedom, security and the greatest nation on earth. It is impossible to put a price on that. We must remember them. We must appreciate them,” he said.
