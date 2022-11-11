Military veterans march down Andrews Street, accompanied by the percussionists from the Massena High School Raiders Marching Band en route to a Veterans Day service at the Massena Fire Station. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Rifle Squad from Massena AMVETS Post 4 fires a salute during a Veterans Day service at the Massena Fire Station. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
MASSENA — In recognition of Veterans Day, the guest speaker at Massena’s Veterans Day ceremony recounted the history of an organization that has played a large role in assisting military veterans — Disabled American Veterans.
“Over a century ago, DAV was just starting its journey. Our founder, World War I veteran Judge Robert Marx was beginning to shape an organization that would affect the lives of countless veterans and their families for generations to come,” said Fred L. Cockayne, commander of Massena’s DAV Chapter 171.
He said Judge Marx, who was severely injured in combat and had received the Distinguished Service Cross, had witnessed the challenge his fellow veterans faced after returning home from the war.
“Many of them were seriously disabled and unable to find work or access proper medical care. Few resources existed to aid those who served so honorably in the nation’s defense, and Judge Marx vowed to bring about change,” Mr. Cockayne said. “He began to advocate for the men and women who risked all for the sake of this country, particularly those who were injured or became ill in the course of doing so. But, he didn’t do it alone.”
He said veterans across the country came together not to help themselves, but to help each other.
“They knew that an organization of veterans by veterans and for veterans had the best chance of keeping the promise of all those who sacrificed so much,” Mr. Cockayne said. “This year, as we mark Veterans Day, let’s also celebrate Judge Marx and his fellow veterans for the legacy they left behind. They laid an unshakable foundation that enables us to still do the work we do for and with veterans today.”
That includes veterans like Army Staff Sgt. Adam Alexander, he said.
“On Nov. 10, 2011, the eve of Veterans Day, enemy bullets rained down on Adam’s remote fire base in Afghanistan. As he was attempting to clear a mechanical jam of an automatic grenade launcher, a sniper bullet ripped through the center of Adam’s forehead and exited the right side of his helmet. Six days later, Adam woke up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He had lost his right eye, and there was extensive damage to the right frontal lobe of his brain. Doctors had to remove part of his skull to allow his brain to swell outward,” Mr. Cockayne said.
Staff Sgt. Alexander went through every type of therapy the medical center offered over 10 months, and had to re-learn the basic functions most take for granted.
“Today, Adam is a devoted advocate for DAV and his fellow veterans. A life member of Chapter 17 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Adam co-hosts a half hour public access television show called ‘The Outpost’ alongside retired Lt. Col. Mike Hert. The pair served together in the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion. Together, they bring attention to DAV’s mission and give local veterans a platform to share their stories,” Mr. Cockayne said. “For some veterans, it’s the first time they’re recounting their military experience.”
“Eleven years ago on Veterans Day, Adam Alexander was fighting for his life. Today, he is fighting for his fellow veterans. He is a reminder and an inspiration to continue to support our brothers- and sisters-in-arms — every day of the year,” he said. “Our mission at DAV is to ensure everyone who served can lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. As veterans, it is our duty and our honor to be an active part of that mission.”
