MASSENA — In recognition of Veterans Day, the guest speaker at Massena’s Veterans Day ceremony recounted the history of an organization that has played a large role in assisting military veterans — Disabled American Veterans.

“Over a century ago, DAV was just starting its journey. Our founder, World War I veteran Judge Robert Marx was beginning to shape an organization that would affect the lives of countless veterans and their families for generations to come,” said Fred L. Cockayne, commander of Massena’s DAV Chapter 171.

Disabled American Veterans group highlighted at Massena ceremony

Marching together, military veterans arrive at the Massena Fire Station for a Veterans Day service. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.