MASSENA — A veterinarian whose business and home was destroyed by an Oct. 28 fire has filed notice to sue the towns of Massena and Louisville, and the Louisville and Massena fire departments for negligence.
Wilfredo Perez has filed the notice of claim with St. Lawrence County, a precursor to a lawsuit, estimating a $4.5 million loss as a result of the fire. The notice letter also places fire departments from Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop and Waddington on notice that they may also receive notices of claim.
The fire was initially reported at 3:04 a.m. Oct. 28, and then rekindled around noon. It rekindled a second time later that afternoon. Route 56 was closed to traffic in both directions near the blaze. Fire officials say they found the back wall of the building fully involved before the blaze spread into the basement. No injuries were reported. The center offered boarding services for animals. At least two dogs died in the fire.
Fire departments form Louisville, Massena, Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop and Waddington were dispatched for the initial call. When the fire rekindled around noon, among the departments toned out to provide manpower and tankers were Louisville, Massena, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop, Madrid and Waddington. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department also responded with an aerial truck. The fire rekindled a second time later that afternoon.
The veterinarian’s claim against Massena and Louisville says “there is a question as to why the fire was allowed to rekindle not once but twice.”
It goes on to allege “by the time the fire rekindled the first time in the afternoon, personnel and resources had been removed from the location that could have been used to help combat the fire.”
“Accordingly, the claims against the Town of Louisville and/or the Town of Massena (and the responsible fire district(s)) are for negligence and other related causes of action in light of the fact that the firefighters who responded, and the way they responded to the fire, created a special relationship with Dr. Perez such that liability attaches,” it says, citing case law Trimble v. City of Albany.
The Trimble case addressed the issue of governmental immunity for municipal fire companies. An Albany man, John Trimble, sued the city and the city fire department after his home there burned in 2013. It rekindled after the city fire department had told Mr. Trimble that his home was safe to reenter. The lawsuit was thrown out at first, but was later reversed by the Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division.
The appellate court used a four-pronged test to define a “special relationship” that establishes liability between, in Trimble for example, a person whose home burns and the fire department. The appeals court decided the relationship between Mr. Trimble and city of Albany via the city fire department passed the four-pronged test. That meant the city and fire department lost immunity by nature of the fire department’s interactions with Mr. Trimble, like telling him the house was safe to reenter. The appellate court also said the fire department was not entitled to governmental immunity because they failed to remove flammable materials from the area where the rekindle occurred.
That lawsuit presents what could be a crucial argument for Mr. Perez’s case, if it goes to trial. More about the Trimble case can be read at wdt.me/wTWUkA.
Mr. Perez’s notice also points to a letter from Patrick M. O’Brien, a Massena fire chief who was an assistant chief at the time of the fire, that says the fire started in the Louisville fire district and the other responding departments acted in support.
The notice goes on to allege Mr. Perez and his lawyers haven’t been able to get the relevant fire investigation reports.
It points to a paragraph in Mr. O’Brien’s letter to Mr. Perez saying the Louisville Fire Department chief would determine the cause based on fire investigator reports from the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team as well as the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
“The Louisville Fire Department has not responded to my requests for additional information or confirmed that the investigation has been completed. In addition, I spoke with Christopher A. Taylor of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control and he indicated that the investigation had not been finalized,” the notice of claim says. “As a result, I lack information (concerning) the handling of the fires — specifically, the investigative reports — and reserve the right to supplement this Notice of Claim once I learn of new information.”
Mr. Perez has since moved his practice to 31 Trade Drive in the Massena Industrial Park.
Following the fire, the community rallied around him. A GoFundMe page titled “Rebuild Java’s Veterinary Center” was quickly launched. As of Friday evening, it had raised $64,048 from 533 donations.
Locals also set up benefit events for Mr. Perez, including a Nov. 13 pasta dinner at Eyland’s in Massena, a Dec. 3 bingo fundraiser at the Massena Moose Lodge and a Tracer James Christmas pedal steel guitar performance at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena.
Prior to opening the veterinary center, he had previously operated for about 10 years out of the former Linder Veterinary Clinic on Route 37B, and moved to his newly built center in January 2011 to provide more working space.
