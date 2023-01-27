Lawsuit to be filed over fire at vet center

Veterinarian Wilfredo Perez, bottom, watches as firefighters battle a rekindle Oct. 28 at his veterinary clinic on Route 56 in Louisville. Mr. Perez has filed a notice of claim, accusing the towns and fire departments of negligence during the fire that destroyed the veterinary center. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A veterinarian whose business and home was destroyed by an Oct. 28 fire has filed notice to sue the towns of Massena and Louisville, and the Louisville and Massena fire departments for negligence.

Wilfredo Perez has filed the notice of claim with St. Lawrence County, a precursor to a lawsuit, estimating a $4.5 million loss as a result of the fire. The notice letter also places fire departments from Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop and Waddington on notice that they may also receive notices of claim.

