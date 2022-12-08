MASSENA — Although located thousands of miles away from Pearl Harbor, Massena VFW Post 1143 remembered “a date which will live in infamy” on Wednesday.
It was Dec. 7, 1941, when 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Another 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships, the USS Arizona and the USS Utah, and destroyed 188 aircraft.
Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Aug. 23, 1994, and on Wednesday, the Massena VFW remembered during a ceremony that included Steve O’Brien, Leo Murphy, Ken Seguin, Bob Premo and Ed Gebeault, along with Frani Marcil from the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Mr. O’Brien, the post commander, called it “a special day.”
“We are assembled once again to express the sincere reverence on this grave monumental representative resting place of many departed comrades who served to all wars. Wherever the body of our comrade lays, these grounds are hallow with the presence here in the solemn commemoration of all these men and women, an expression of our tribute to their devotion, to duty and to their courage and to the patriotism in their services of land, sea and in the air. They have made us their debtors while the flag of our national still flies over a land of free people,” he said.
After Mr. Gebeault, the post chaplain, offered a prayer, the VFW members placed symbols of remembrance on the memorial stand that had been set up at the VFW dining room.
“We will now pay our respects to our departed comrades. In doing so, we offer a solemn tribute to all our comrades, wherever they may be in turn,” Mr. O’Brien said.
“On behalf of Post 1143, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, I place this symbol of our remembrance,” Mr. Seguin said laying a wreath, followed by others who gave similar tributes and laid individual flowers.
In closing the ceremonies, Mr. O’Brien said, “To you, comrades who have departed, we render a silent salute.”
The ceremony included the lighting of the VFW’s annual veteran’s memory tree.
“We light this tree today in memory of the veterans that served and gave all and in honor of the ones that came back safely and the ones that are still serving and protecting our country today,” Mary Terry said. “That’s what this tree is all about.”
