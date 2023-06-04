MASSENA — The question of whether a new Department of Public Works motor equipment operator needed a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to apply for a position prompted a discussion during the Massena Village Board’s recent meeting.
The department is seeking a motor equipment operator to replace an individual who resigned. The position’s advertisement says that among the qualifications is the requirement for a CDL Class B license and one year of experience in the operation of highway construction and maintenance equipment or one year of experience in a position requiring the operation of a motor vehicle as the primary function of the position.
However, Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said he had been asked if a CDL license was required to apply for the position.
“I’ve already heard some whispers before tonight’s board meeting. I told them I would find out the information and get back to them,” he said.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said that as a civil service position, anybody who applied for the motor equipment operator position would automatically be denied if they did not have a CDL license.
“Now, if we want to look at changing that to a labor position, then you don’t have to have that,” he said.
“I guess you get to a point where you don’t have any candidates, I guess we need to relook at it,” Mr. McGowan said.
Mr. Miller said training was available if someone didn’t have a CDL license, but not right now.
“Right now I’m in the process of trying to get in with the county to provide the CDL training. The problem is I have to wait in line,” he said.
He said the problem with sending someone to train for a CDL license was the possibility that they could leave for a better position after the village had absorbed the cost of their training.
“If I was going to pay the $7,000 and have the individual leave in six months, then go somewhere else and make more money than here, it’s tough,” he said. “It’s no different than the police force hiring somebody and putting them through school.”
Police Chief Jason M. Olson said, in his department’s case, they have a probationary period “where they’re stuck with us for a certain amount of time” after going through the training.
“But that’s through civil service. If they were going to do something like that with a motor vehicle operator, I would think that would be reasonable. If the village is paying for this, you’re there for 18 months or whatever the case may be,” he said.
