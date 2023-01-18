MASSENA — Massena village trustees have set a public hearing for Feb. 13 to take comments on plans to offer a property tax exemption to fire department and rescue squad volunteers, and they hope the town, school board and county will follow suit.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation that permits any local government to provide a real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers who have served a minimum of two years. The law took effect immediately and can now be implemented.
Real Property Tax Law 466-a allows for an exemption of up to 10% of the assessed valuation of the primary residence of volunteer firefighters and/or volunteer ambulance workers. The property must be owned by the individual, it must be the person’s primary residence, and the individual must reside in the jurisdiction served by the fire department or ambulance company.
In addition, if authorized by the local government, the new law provides that any enrolled member who accrues more than 20 years of active service is eligible to receive the 10% exemption for life as long as the property remains the volunteer’s primary residence.
Thomas C. Miller, first assistant chief with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, thanked the board for being proactive and said he hopes the exemption will inspire retention and recruitment in the volunteer ranks.
“Volunteers from across the states, all the United States, have gone down and unfortunately Massena has not avoided that. Massena Fire is down in numbers, Massena Rescue is down in numbers,” he said. “We are continuing every day to think of ways to recruit and retain our members. We have a great group of guys, and we need to retain these people.”
Mr. Miller said he was asked if there was a minimum standard for an individual to be eligible for the exemption.
“Our department has minimum standards. We have to meet 20% of the calls. You have X amount of meetings and you have to meet your OSHA training and your monthly training. So, we have requirements in place so somebody can’t just jump on board and ride it out and get freebies,” he said.
Mr. Miller said, if the village board adopted the local law to allow the exemption, “hopefully, the town, the county and the school board will follow suit, and that will be a huge positive to retain the members that we have. So, this is a win-win on the retention side and hopefully a win-win on the recruitment side to get our numbers back up to where we used to be at 63.”
Massena Rescue Squad President Benjamin D. Miller said it would also benefit their organization.
“We as Massena Rescue don’t have a lot to offer the volunteer members, so I think something like this would be great. We can’t give them money because we’re a nonprofit organization. I think it’s a great opportunity and tool to recruit,” he said.
“As a volunteer, this could be a deciding factor if someone were to enter the area where they may reside, whether it be in the village, the town or a different town” and want to become part of a volunteer organization, said Brenton LaGrow, a volunteer with the Massena Rescue Squad. “That may be a deciding factor if they want to set up shop.”
