Massena considers tax break for first responders

Massena village trustees have set a public hearing for Feb. 13 to take comments on plans to offer a property tax exemption to fire department and rescue squad volunteers, and they hope the town, school board and county will follow suit. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustees have set a public hearing for Feb. 13 to take comments on plans to offer a property tax exemption to fire department and rescue squad volunteers, and they hope the town, school board and county will follow suit.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation that permits any local government to provide a real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers who have served a minimum of two years. The law took effect immediately and can now be implemented.

