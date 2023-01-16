MASSENA — The village board will begin Tuesday’s meeting with three public hearings, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The first hearing is to take comments on a proposed local law that will designate no parking and no standing near J.W. Leary Junior High School. The parking and standing prohibition would be on both sides of School Street between Highland and Nightengale avenues.
A plan to install no-parking signs on the school side of School Street requires a public hearing because it’s a change in the local law.
Trustees first started discussing how best to address safety concerns in that area during their November meeting. Some parents have not used the appropriate pickup and drop-off lane behind the school. Instead, they have been parking along the School Street area, blocking buses and creating a safety hazard for students running across the road to get to or from the vehicle.
Multiple bus drivers and residents in the area have shared their concerns about safety in that area, according to Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland.
During the November meeting, Trustee Christine M. Winston suggested staggering drop-off and pickup times, as well as opening the building earlier and allowing the students to congregate in one central area before reporting to their homerooms. However, school officials said those are already staggered, and they have no place to hold students until they report to their homerooms.
The second public hearing is to consider amending the village code to increase the monthly solid waste charge for residential and commercial users from $21.50 to $25 a month, from $43 to $46.50 bi-monthly, and from $64.50 to $68 quarterly, effective March 15.
The proposed increase is in response to moves by the Development Authority of the North Country and St. Lawrence County officials to raise their garbage rates effective Jan. 1. The rate for solid waste increased from $103 to $108 per ton, and recyclables from $30 to $45 per ton.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said that’s in response to DANC raising its rates for items taken by the county to the Rodman landfill.
To compensate for the increase, Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the village will need to consider raising its rates for residents.
Mr. Miller said village officials had dropped the rates to $21.50 in 2015 and they have not been increased since then.
The final public hearing is to take comments on plans to apply for grant funding through round seven of the Restore New York Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program. The program is administered through Empire State Development, with funding available to demolish, deconstruct, rehabilitate and/or reconstruct vacant, abandoned, condemned, and surplus properties.
Trustees plan to use the funding for renovation of the historic Schine Theater in downtown Massena. The grant application is for 63, 65 and 67 Main St. Villages with populations under 40,000 can apply for up to $2 million in grant funding.
“It is anticipated that upon completion, the projects funded by Restore NY grants will attract individuals, families, and industry and commercial enterprises to the municipality. It is further anticipated that the improved community and business climate will result in an increased tax base thereby improving municipal finances and the wherewithal to further grow the municipality’s tax and resource base, lessening its dependence on state aid,” according to the resolution trustees will be asked to approve.
“The project is consistent with the Massena Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI)’s goals and objectives. The proposed financing for the project is appropriate and committed. The project develops and enhances infrastructure and/or other facilities in a manner that will attract, create and sustain employment opportunities where applicable,” the resolution reads.
The nonprofit Massena Arts and Theater Association was seeking $2,102,000 of DRI funding toward the anticipated $2,127,000 cost to stabilize the theater and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use. However, it did not make the final list of projects approved by state officials. The organization has already undertaken several projects to bring the opening of the theater closer to reality. The last grant they received was used completely for asbestos abatement.
Mr. Paquin said they’ve been told that the village had a better opportunity to receive funding through the RESTORE NY grant rather than the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The village had been successful in obtaining previous funding from the program, one for the Mercantile building on the corner of Water and Main streets and another for the Gristmill Pub on Water Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.