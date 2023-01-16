Massena sets hearing on school parking law

The Massena Village Board will hold a public hearing to take comments on a proposed local law that will designate no parking and no standing near J.W. Leary Junior High School. The parking and standing prohibition would be on both sides of School Street between Highland and Nightengale avenues. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village board will begin Tuesday’s meeting with three public hearings, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The first hearing is to take comments on a proposed local law that will designate no parking and no standing near J.W. Leary Junior High School. The parking and standing prohibition would be on both sides of School Street between Highland and Nightengale avenues.

