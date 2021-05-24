MASSENA — Village officials are leaning toward following suit with the state’s guidelines on the use of marijuana, but said they can make changes later if necessary.
Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld asked that trustees have a discussion about the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act during this week’s meeting.
“What I wanted to do was get the trustees’ appetite for deferring to the state’s guidelines as written. In other words, the state spent a lot of time putting their stamp on how things should operate,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
He said that, at a senior staff meeting, he reached out to Police Chief Jason Olson and Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy to get their views.
“They agreed that it probably would be best if we just stuck to the way that it’s written for the state. There’s nothing to say after the fact that we can’t go in and make it more restrictive for the village of Massena,” Mr. Ahlfeld said. “For purposes of discussion tonight, I just want to reach out and see how the trustees feel. If there is room for discussion in the future meetings, let’s get it started.”
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said his concerns were the locations for on-site consumption. Individuals may not smoke or vape cannabis on school grounds or within 100 feet of a school or library entrance, exit or outdoor area.
“Maybe this will be a future discussion we can have. Do we have enough information yet? Do the police have adequate resources and training?” he asked.
“If it comes to that point, we can double-check how far they are from each of these places. We have the opportunity to approve or deny something,” Trustee Christine Winston said.
Mr. LeBire also questioned what would happen if a person was driving impaired from the drug.
“We obviously know how to do DWIs,” Mr. LeBire said.
“We’re trained in DWI Drugs,” Chief Olson said.
Mr. LeBire suggested they consider putting a one-page fact sheet together to provide to the community for feedback.
“Assuming we know what everyone thinks, we might be surprised,” he said.
According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March, cities, towns and villages will have the option to opt-out of allowing retail dispensaries, although they will have to forego the tax revenue potentially generated by the shops.
Under the MRTA, marijuana sales will be taxed at a 13% rate, with 9% going to New York state, 3% going to the local government and 1% going to the county.
To ban a dispensary, the local government’s legislature must pass a local law enacting the ban before Dec. 31.
