MASSENA — After more than a year of conducting meetings via Zoom, the village Board of Trustees will return to in-person meetings starting Monday. But the Zoom option will still be available.
The board’s next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massena Town Hall.
“The Village Board of Trustees meetings, including the Village of Massena Zoning Board of Appeals and Village of Massena Planning Board, will also continue to offer attendance virtually, via Zoom, for those who wish to attend remotely,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said in a news release.
Those who attend the in-person sessions will need to adhere to the current New York state guidelines of face masks, and appropriate social distancing will be required.
Ms. Chatland said village officials will continue to adjust requirements as state and federal guidelines are updated. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted requirements for indoor mask wearing by those who are fully vaccinated, New York has not yet followed suit.
Village officials had switched to remote meetings in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trustees have been meeting in person, observing social distancing and mask requirements while allowing others to view the meeting via Zoom.
The Massena Town Council initially held remote meetings starting in April 2020 because of the closure of the Massena Town Council as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board used Zoom Technologies for its initial meeting. However, the feed was hacked about 30 minutes into the session. That led them to switch to using Facebook Live with no issues.
In-person meetings with the public in attendance had been held since August 2020 after the Massena Town Hall reopened to the public with limitations. Chairs for the public were socially distanced, and masks were required.
But, town officials announced in November that they would begin streaming the sessions live on the town’s Facebook page at http://wdt.me/hnKMAf. Comments from those viewing the stream could be made via the chat feature or by phone.
In making the announcement in November, Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the meetings would be streamed via the town’s Facebook page “for the foreseeable future.” Council members have been meeting in person while following social distancing and mask requirements while continuing to offer the live stream.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
