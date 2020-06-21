MASSENA — A firm that brought in more than $400,000 in grants last year will continue working for the village of Massena for another year. Trustees in their meeting Tuesday authorized a one-year extension to their professional services agreement with Strategic Development Specialists, LLC for grant-writing services, through May 31, 2021.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said there was no cost increase from the current $51,750 — $4,500 a month for June, July and August, and $4,250 per month for the remainder of the term. Funding for the service comes from the village budget’s economic development line item.
Mr. Currier said the service pays off in the number of grants received by the village.
Grant awards last year included $15,000 for a START Center feasibility study; $300,000 to repair a pair of elevators at the Massena Housing Authority’s Laurel Terrace building; and $97,000 for the acquisition and renovation of a Water Street building into mixed use, with creamery, retail front, capacity for light manufacturing and residential. That project is a public-private partnership with Goco Ventures LLC.
Mr. Currier said Strategic Development Specialists reviews grants that are available and matches the projects up with partners. He said they also “do the workload regarding the writing of these grants.”
In the few months when not much is happening, the firm works on small grants and prepares for upcoming grants that will be released, he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said a one-year extension was appropriate.
“It’s always good to reevaluate what’s needed and what’s not. That’s why it is a one-year extension. So far it seems to be paying off rather nicely,” he said.
Trustees had contracted with Strategic Development Specialists, LLC in May 2015 on a one-year agreement to perform grant writing and consulting services.
Village officials had issued a request for proposal for grant-writing services, and Strategic Development Specialists was one of four firms that submitted proposals to the village to provide services for one year.
The firms were invited to make presentations to board members during a special meeting on May 26, 2015. After reviewing the written proposals and considering the presentations, trustees opted to sign an agreement with Strategic Development Specialists.
The company’s proposal for services included consultation with the mayor, other village officials, department heads, staff and community partners to determine funding needs, prioritize projects and review opportunities.
They also research funding opportunities and coordinate them with the projects and priorities of the village; prepare and submit grant funding applications and follow through with the process; and follow up and assist with the administration of grants and funding.
