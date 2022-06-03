MASSENA — The Massena Rescue Squad wants to start the process to acquire a new ambulance, but that may be more difficult than in the past.
Massena Volunteer Fire Department Foreman Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the rescue squad, said increasing costs and the potential inability to find a vendor may be the biggest stumbling blocks.
He said vendors have enough work to keep them busy.
“Obviously, prices keep going up and up and up and, talking to some of the fire truck manufacturers who also do the ambulances, the three-bid thing is getting rough. These companies don’t want to bid anymore. It’s not worth them putting together a full bid package to have somebody say ‘no’ because they have enough business out there already,” Mr. Hardy told village trustees.
Price increases are also a concern. Trustees have had to approve modifications to the Department of Public Works budget to cover the increasing costs for two dump trucks that are on order.
Trustees had previously approved modifying the DPW’s 2021-22 budget to cover the cost of a dump truck by reducing the department’s snow removal contractual account by $600 and moving that to the snow removal equipment account.
During April’s meeting, the board had also modified the budget to cover a $9,600 surcharge added to two dump trucks that are currently on order. That included moving $4,800 each from four DPW accounts.
During their May meeting, trustees again agreed to modify the 2021-22 budget to cover a $12,000 additional surcharge added to the two dump trucks that are on order.
With the surcharges, that increased the total cost of one dump truck to $162,810 and the second dump truck to $182,811.
Meanwhile, a new fire truck purchase is already underway. Trustees had agreed in April to bond for $150,000 to pay for a portion of the estimated $800,000 cost of the new truck. They’re also using $500,000 of the village’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the fire department is contributing $150,000.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he had signed the paperwork and the truck was on order.
“Now it’s the waiting game. We’ve been in contact with the salesman a couple of times already to work on getting our pre-build meeting together,” Mr. Hardy said. “Basically, what we have now is the chassis needs to be built, so that’s the waiting game. Between now and the time that the chassis gets delivered to the company, we’ve got to get together and go through everything line by line and make it all work.”
Trustees initially discussed the replacement of the truck during their July meeting.
“Engine 28 is roughly 27, 28 years old. The average lifespan for that particular kind (of vehicle) is about 25 years old,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees in July.
Fire officials said the engine is one of the department’s “workhorses,” responding to all vehicle fires and accidents in the district. It’s also the second engine to structure fires and is frequently used at draft sites to supply water.
“Things are cracking and breaking on it. Twenty-eight is starting to show its internal plumbing,” Mr. Hardy said.
Mr. LeBire said the longer the vehicle is in service, the more repairs it needs.
“We’re not in terrible shape with it, but it’s starting to rear its ugly head, more repetitive repairs than we would like to see,” he said. “Of course, this is not something you just take to your local garage. This is something that is specialized. That means time, money and expense.”
