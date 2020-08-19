MASSENA — Village of Massena officials have made nearly $200,000 in cuts to their current budget because of the economic impact of COVID-19.
“Due to the pandemic, we’re all facing significant financial challenges. It’s difficult to predict the impact it will have. Obviously, the effect on local governments will be profound because there is so much uncertainty,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland told trustees on Tuesday.
Because of concerns about the impact on the village’s current budget, Ms. Chatland and Village Treasurer Kevin Felt asked department heads to “take a hard look at their adopted budget” and identify areas where they could decrease expenses.
She said it could be anything from the purchase of piece of equipment, to identifying a street that would not be paved.
“We made almost $200,000 in cuts,” Ms. Chatland said.
The “mid-year potential budget reductions” included $1,250 for village clerk equipment, $1,000 for village clerk contractual, $1,000 for records management equipment, $2,850 for records management contractual, $1,000 for central data processing equipment, $2,500 for central data processing contractual, $15,356 for police contractual, and $4,000 for a school resource officer position at the Massena Central School District.
“We no longer have that position,” Ms. Chatland said.
The cuts also include $1,300 for jail contractual, $1,500 for fire equipment, $8,000 for fire contractual, $2,000 for street administration contractual, $5,000 for street maintenance contractual, $13,224 for permanent improvement roads (Liberty Avenue), $2,600 for programs for the aging, and a $25,925 transfer to debt service.
In addition, she said, a police lieutenant position will be left vacant for six months, saving $67,409, and two open positions at the Department of Public Works won’t be filled until September, saving $43,782.
Thomas C. Miller, assistant chief for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, shared his concern about the cuts to the department’s equipment line item. He said they understood the situation, but were concerned that a $1,500 cut represented a decrease of more than 9 percent in that line item.
“All of you know there’s a long history of this account. It was cut by previous mayors. Mayor (Timmy) Currier cut it when he first came on, then he put it back in and left it there. We appreciate that,” Mr. Miller said.
He said, as volunteers, they have to meet the National Fire Protection Association standards, and the cuts make it difficult to equip members to meet those standards.
“We’re hoping this is a one-time deal and we can get this back up to where it was because we have to completely supply our volunteers and our career staff here with the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) to continue to save lives, to continue to save property. I ask that we think about that and look at where this money goes and realize that the volunteers do a great service to this community,” Mr. Miller said.
