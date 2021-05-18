MASSENA — Village officials are moving forward with plans to address an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a November 2016 fire and has not been dealt with by the owner.
During Tuesday’s meeting, trustees agreed to solicit bids for the destruction and removal of the building if the owner did not take action within a 30-day time limit after being served with papers by the code enforcement officer.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said he had been working with the village attorney and Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy to address the status of the structure.
“As we all know, 104 East Orvis is the burned-out building on East Orvis Street. There was a tangled web of legal red tape that was beyond frustrating that the village had to deal with to get to the appropriate point where we could take action on that property,” he said.
After speaking with the attorney as late as Tuesday, as well as Mr. Hardy, “we are at a point where we can move forward with the process finally. The easiest way to move forward for the village is to follow the blighted property law that we adopted several years ago,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Hardy completed an updated inspection of the property and provided Mr. LeBire with a copy of the full report. The deputy mayor said the structure was “well beyond blighted and it needs to come down.”
“Not to state the obvious, but it is blighted. Speaking with Foreman Hardy, we’re very confident at this point that it would stand any question of whether or not it’s blighted. All you have to do is drive by,” he said.
Under the village code, the owner has to provide a remediation plan that must be approved, and then follow the plan. It it’s not remedied within 30 days, the village can “take whatever steps are necessary,” Mr. LeBire said.
Trustees agreed to solicit bids to determine the cost of demolition and removal of the property. If the owner does not take action by the 30 days, the village can move forward at its next meeting to accept a bid.
“We do have mechanisms to go after the owner if and when it gets to the point of us approving the bid for destruction and removal,” Mr. LeBire said.
No action had been taken on the property since 2019 when village trustees accepted a bid to remove a structurally unsafe porch from the building. The contract was awarded to Lavigne Construction, the low bidder of four companies, at $6,750.
One of the problems facing the village was determining the ownership. According to St. Lawrence County property transfer records, the property was sold by Salah Chaaban of Orleans, Ontario, to Frederick Brian Laughing of Akwesasne for $11. The deed was recorded July 11, 2017.
However, former Code Enforcement Officer Walter Bean told trustees they had been unable to find anyone named Laughing at the address of record on the deed, which he said was the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribal Council offices.
Village officials said they believed it was a fraudulent sale and the issue went to litigation.
Former Mayor Timmy J. Currier said Mr. Chaaban had come to them in early 2017 and asked for more time to take care of the building after he was served.
“We granted him more time to remedy the situation because of the time of the year. We granted him until the summer. In the meantime, he ‘sold’ the property. We believe that to be a fraudulent sale. We have filed a lawsuit to undo that sale. We have filed a further motion to take some other steps to make that happen,” Mr. Currier said during the board’s December 2018 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.