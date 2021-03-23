MASSENA — Village officials are planning a public information meeting to discuss their waterfront revitalization plan.
Village Administrator Monique Chatland said the Massena Local Waterfront Advisory Committee and a consultant from Barton & Loguidice have been working to update the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.
A Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan is a locally prepared, comprehensive land and water use plan for a community’s waterfront area. It’s based on public participation to create a shared vision for long-term revitalization of the waterfront. The plan includes an inventory of natural and cultural resources and conditions, and it analyzes waterfront issues, opportunities and constraints, and resource protection needs.
A kickoff meeting was held in August, and Ms. Chatland said it’s now time to present the plan to the public.
“We are going to hold our first public information meeting in April, hoping to present the plan, a draft plan or parts (of the plan). Then I’m looking for any public comment. Further information will be forthcoming on that, but I wanted to put it on the radar,” she said.
The Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee includes Ms. Chatland, James Murphy, Michael McCabe, Bill Fiacco, Jason Hendricks, Steve Nadeau, Marina LaBaff, Nate LaShomb and Peter Skomsky.
The village retained Barton & Loguidice, DPC as its planning consultant to assist and guide the planning process. The consultants are assisting with prioritizing community development projects that will establish a complete strategic plan for accessibility enhancements to the Grasse River front, downtown and neighborhood revitalization, and unique and appropriate new development.
The plan focuses on enhancing physical and visual waterfront access opportunities; revitalizing commercial and mixed-use areas; protecting community character; and improving the ability of the community to take advantage of scenic resource-related tourism.
Village officials agreed in December 2019 to seek a qualified consultant who could help develop the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. During that meeting, Mr. Murphy, the executive director for the Business Development Corporation, said they wanted to develop a plan that identified appropriate land and water uses, projects and public enhancements along the Grasse River waterfronts in the village.
The plan would guide development, explore opportunities for connections between downtown and the waterfront, help restore the ecological health of the Grasse River, encourage use of waterways as recreational and economic development assets, and serve as an economic road map to attracting businesses, residents and investment.
A previous plan done by the town and village of Massena and town of Louisville was never adopted after the village Board of Trustees and Massena Town Council withdrew from the plan in September 2010. Trustees withdrew because the centerpiece of the plan, a hydroelectric facility over the Grasse River, was taken off the table. The Massena Electric Department pulled the plug on the project, citing problems dealing with state legislators.
The Town Council withdrew for similar reasons, with former Supervisor Joseph D. Gray noting he didn’t see the point in finishing the process without the dam.
A failed weir in the mid-1980s resulted in dramatically lower water levels in the Grasse River. The dam would have restored water levels there, as well as upriver in the town of Louisville, creating opportunities for waterfront redevelopment.
Information about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan can be found on the village and town website at massena.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.