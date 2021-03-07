MASSENA — Certified Public Accountant Carl Seyfarth from Seyfarth & Seyfarth PCAs, P.C. had some good news for village officials following the annual audit.
“It’s pretty rare that we don’t have some kind of change to somebody’s financial statement. You have nothing to change this year. You did a good job,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
He said Treasurer Kevin Felt had done a good job with the village’s finances.
“I don’t see anything unusual in the financial statements themselves this year. They’ve pretty much been reported as in the past. One of the things I think is helpful for that is he reaches out through the year and asks various questions about things. He’s got a pretty good idea where he’s going with it,” he said.
There was one area where the village had a negative total position — millions in anticipated long-term payouts in health insurance and pension costs.
“Every municipality in New York has that same situation. It’s nothing different than the notes we’ve had in the previous years. Our comments are pretty similar to what they were last year,” Mr. Seyfarth said. “You’re not going to have to pay it out tomorrow. It is a real number.”
He had a couple of recommendations for the board — to keep meeting minutes up to date and to use new accounting software to its benefit.
“The minutes were way behind. It’s really important to keep those minutes up to date. The Open Meetings Law says that they need to be available or ready to give to somebody if they ask after two weeks from the meeting. They should be ready as if they were going through, but they don’t have your stamp of approval on them yet. They don’t need to be approved to be given to the public,” he said. “You’ve taken that seriously and are working on that.”
Mr. Seyfarth also suggested using new accounting software “to the best benefit that you can.”
“There’s a lot of capabilities in there. You paid a lot of money for it. You might as well get the most out of it. Try to eliminate spreadsheets where you don’t need them. A lot of times when you have extra spreadsheets being done, it creates a chance for error,” he said.
He said he has a message for every nonprofit and government entity that they audit.
“This is management’s responsibilities versus the auditor’s responsibilities. These are your financial statements. They’re not ours. We may remind you about your formatting, but this is your representation about how your finances are, what you did this year,” he said.
The auditor’s job, on the other hand, was to do various tests to determine the accuracy of the financials.
“When all was said and done during our tests, that was our opinion, that these financial statements are fairly presented,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
