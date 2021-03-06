MASSENA — Village officials have sent out requests for expression of interest for a project that could have been completed in 2016 if funding had been available.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said the village was looking to replace a concrete box culvert as part of the state Department of Transportation’s Parker Avenue bridge replacement project in 2016. They had also requested that the Department of Transportation replace a sewer line.
“However, we had to pay for the replacement of the sewer line. They indicated to us that since the box culvert was not there, we would have to pay for that as well,” he told trustees last week.
Mr. Fayad said the replacement of the box culvert had an estimated cost of $600,000, which would have needed to come from the tax base.
“We were going to have to foot the bill for the upgrade of that box culvert. We did not do that at that time,” he said.
Now, grant funding through the BRIDGE NY program may allow them to proceed with the project. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had announced in January the availability of $200 million for local governments to make their infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events. The new funding allows localities to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts statewide.
“Superintendent Fayad actually brought this to the attention of myself and Administrator (Monique) Chatland,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
To get the potential project underway, village officials have sent out requests for expression of interest. They’re seeking an engineering firm from a Department of Transportation Local Design Service Agreement list to assist in completing a preliminary assessment and preparing a BridgeNY application for the project. The firms have been vetted by and have agreements with the Department of Transportation.
Work may include determining the condition of the culvert, obtaining all needed information for the grant application, determining preferred rehabilitation or replacement design, and developing a preliminary cost estimate for the design, right of way if needed and construction. Work will also include developing a project implementation schedule and any other pertinent information that’s needed to improve the chances for obtaining the funding.
Village officials will select the most highly qualified firm based on understanding of the work that needs to be done, experience with similar projects, quality of staff for the work to be done, familiarity with federal and state requirements, and logistics and familiarity with the village and county. Expressions of Interest are due to Ms. Chatland no later than 4 p.m. March 18.
The successful firm will be selected based upon an evaluation of the submitted material. But designation of a firm does not guarantee a contract award if funding is not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.