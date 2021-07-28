MASSENA — Village of Massena officials are beginning to look at the best way to use funding they’ll receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld said the village is eligible for a total payment of just over $1 million, half of which will be paid this summer, with the second half to be paid in the summer of 2022.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that was signed into law in March. Within the ARPA, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provides $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes and territories, including $130 billion for local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties.
“There’s a broad range of items that we can spend this money on,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
Possible uses for the funds include:
— Support public health expenditures, for example, funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare and certain public health and safety staff
— Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector
— Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic
— Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors
— Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and to expand access to broadband internet
“We’ve reached out to our senior staff to find out things that they see that they may need in their department,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
He’s also reaching out to village trustees for their input, as well local businesses.
“We hope to have another roundtable with the business community, maybe sometime in August, just to see what the community feels as well,” he said.
Mr. Ahlfeld said that, because it won’t be a recurring payment, they need to carefully think about how they will spend it.
“You can’t get used to getting the money every year because it’s not going to come every year. So we want to spend it wisely. There are some hard items that we’d like to purchase. One of the things that’s near and dear to my heart is cybersecurity, especially with the things we’ve been seeing on TV,” he said.
It could also be stocked away for future use.
“We can take that money and make it grow. We could turn it into an investment in our community so we continue to grow,” he said.
The town of Massena has received its first payment from the ARPA Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund — $115,476.91 on July 22. The funding could be used to cover the shortfall in casino gaming compact funds because of the impact of the pandemic on operations at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort..
Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said the town has lost more than $1 million in the last year-and-a-half, with that total rising by almost $60,000 per month.
