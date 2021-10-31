MASSENA — The village and town of Massena are in negotiations to create new water districts that they say would benefit residents in those areas.
Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Village Administrator Monique Chatland, Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan Fayad, and the village and town attorneys were on hand for the latest meeting.
“This has been going on for quite some time. Matt (Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire) is well aware of this. It’s been kicked down the road quite a few times,” Mr. Ahlfeld told village trustees.
The areas in question are Highland Road, north of Owl Avenue on North Main Street and several houses on South Main Street. All of those areas are in the township of Massena and receive water from the village, but are not in a water district.
Mr. Fayad said the village had replaced a water line on Highland Road in the late 1950s at the request of the owner of what was then the Highland Hotel, now Highland Nursing Home. The owner funded some of the cost of that project.
“For that, he agreed to go into a district at the time (the East Massena Water District). Well, that never came to happen although they got their water after that,” he said.
“The water district for this area was the topic of conversation at the very first Water and Sewer Committee meeting that I held seven years ago. Seven years later and we’re still trying (to form the district),” Mr. LeBire said.
Now, Mr. Ahlfeld said, “We think we’re finally to the point where areas of responsibility are aligned. The village of Massena has no more responsibility as far as pushing this forward. One of the stepping stones that we got over is, if there was any litigation that came up after the transfer that happened on our watch, that we’d be responsible, which seems to make sense and that’s going to be included in the agreement that the two attorneys are working on.”
He said that, in order to move the agreement forward, the town would need to have a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) study done, as well as some engineering work and a public hearing. Mr. Ahlfeld said he was told the SEQR process could take anywhere from three to 13 months.
“That’s going to take place on the plate of the town of Massena and obviously we’ll be assisting the along the way. I don’t know why we would need a SEQR to examine pipes that are underground and never going to be touched again,” he said.
“I know the town is sending out surveys currently to those areas in the township that are not in the district. They’re soliciting their approval and if they want water around those areas. This has been an issue with the village of Massena for six decades to get areas such as Highland Road, South Main Street and also North Main Street into a district, just to protect the interests of the village of Massena. That’s the bottom line,” Mr. Fayad said.
He said residents in the water district would pay less.
“Their unit cost is currently more for water. If they’re put into a district, their unit cost will come down,” Mr. Fayad said.
“It benefits us, but also benefits those residents. They’re paying a considerably higher rate, so they’re literally paying the price for government’s inability to get this done, so I’m glad to hear it’s moving forward,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Ahlfeld and Mr. Fayad suggested there should be a moratorium on any future development outside the village of Massena until the districting is taken care of.
“My suggestion and the suggestion from the DPW superintendent would be let’s get everybody in the district, and then move in and move on from there,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
“I strongly feel there should be a moratorium in the township for any further expansion of our water system until those areas are put into a district,” Mr. Fayad said.
Trustees will have an opportunity to continue their discussion during their November meeting.
