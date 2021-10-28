MASSENA — The results have come in for a Massena Joint Recreation Commission survey on what community members would like to see for recreation in the future.
With the 10-year review of the New York Power Authority’s relicensing agreement for the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project coming up, town of Massena officials were looking for community input before those discussions begin between the Power Authority and the Local Government Task Force.
The Local Government Task Force includes officials from the towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington. Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy chairs the task force, and Louisville Town Supervisor Larry R. Legault is vice chair.
Every 10 years, NYPA reallocates money provided to communities affected by flooding nearly 70 years ago. In 2013, at the latest 10-year review, the state set aside about $7.5 million to go toward different recreation projects that would enhance communities in the affected zones.
The boundaries include the towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington, the villages of Massena and Waddington, St. Lawrence County, Massena Central School District and Madrid-Waddington Central School District.
This year, the Massena Joint Recreation Commission was looking for recreational ideas that can be addressed during the negotiations. Among the projects that were undertaken as part of the 2013 talks were improvements at the Massena Intake. The commission prepared a seven-question survey for community members to provide input for future discussions.
Village trustee Christine Winston shared the results during the latest Massena Village Board meeting. She said 157 responses were received from individuals in the area, including surrounding municipalities.
“I don’t know if anyone thought, but it’s asking for input on what people would like to see in the Massena Town Beach, Robert Moses and Massena Intake,” she said.
She said the most popular response for the Massena Town Beach was a zip line and ropes course, followed by a splash pad.
“And number three, which is my personal favorite, kayak launch and kayak rentals,” Ms. Winston said.
The most popular response at Robert Moses State Park was to increase multi-purpose trails for all-season use, and coming in second was additional rentals.
“For the Massena Intake, the most important thing people think to improve is to connect a walking trail from downtown to the intake,” Ms. Winston said.
Negotiations between the Local Government Task Force and New York Power Authority are scheduled for 2023, the 10-year anniversary since the last negotiations.
