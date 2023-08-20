MASSENA — As village of Massena officials continue work on revisions to their code covering rental properties, Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan says he’s frustrated that they don’t currently have the ability to hold building owners more responsible for addressing code violations.
“Right now the village has a public nuisance code. I really think we need to look hard at that,” he said.
After having no success reaching the property owners, village trustees took action in July to address what they said were unsafe buildings on Sycamore Street and Woodlawn Avenue. They authorized emergency repair and/or securing of unsafe buildings at 56 and 68 Sycamore St.; 98 Woodlawn Ave.; 59 and 61 Sycamore St.; 63, 65 and 67 Sycamore St.; and 69 and 71 Sycamore St.
McGowan said the village code should have had more teeth to hold the building owners accountable.
“To me, it’s like kicking the can down the road. We send all our departments over there to board up the Sycamore properties and then, who knows, they come in, they rip them off, and then we send them back down there. We need to hold some of these property owners accountable,” he said. “I feel the new public nuisance code, there’s language in there that will hold them accountable, especially if they’re not from the area. Not everybody’s a good neighbor. I think 95% of our effort is on 5% of the issues in the village.”
He said property owners need to be told, “All right, now we’re going to give you a court appearance and then hold you accountable” if they don’t address code violations.
“We need to hold some of these people accountable,” McGowan said. “It’s too bad. That used to be a really nice area. You walk down the street a quarter-mile and there’s some really nice places. I feel bad for those people living in that area. It’s just sad that we have to spend all our village resources on such if somebody doesn’t want to take care of their own issues.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said some of those properties are in the possession of the county for back taxes.
“I spoke to County Administrator Ruth Doyle, expressing our desire to have those torn down. She was in agreement with the idea that once they’re torn down, I told her we would take care of the properties in terms of mowing it and such until somebody buys it with the intention of putting it back on the tax rolls,” he said.
Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy said they continue to work on the village code to address those types of situations.
“We’re looking to potentially add an entire chapter to our municipal code covering rental properties in our community I think we all realize that we’ve got a bunch of out-of-community landlords, and we need to figure out a way to get some type of a registry and be able to have communications with these folks that own these properties,” he said. “This is kind of a two-fold code once it gets done. We’re looking at a registry of all rental properties at no charge and the inspections of units that have three or more dwellings yearly. The state requires every three years. I’d like to see us get in them yearly.”
Paquin said village attorney Matthew H. McArdle was reviewing the proposed additions. Hardy said he’s working with McArdle on the portion that covers fines and fees, “making sure that we do that properly.”
“He will get back to us before the September meeting. At the September meeting we’ll set a public hearing and hopefully have that interjected with the code by October,” Paquin said.
In the meantime, trustees addressed two more buildings, including an unsafe property at 231/2 East Orvis St.
“I believe everybody should have a copy of the report for chapter 120 of the village code. When we have an unsafe structure and we’re looking to take action on this property, the village board needs to approve a resolution to hold a public hearing,” Hardy said. “You can see chapter 120-4 has multiple items that deem it an unsafe structure, and I’ve highlighted eight different portions of that code that meet the unsafe structure. It would be my recommendation that we tear this building down and, before we can do that, we need to have a public hearing.”
Because all interested parties need to be contacted before a public hearing can be held, it was set for 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
“This is just another property that the taxpayers have to go to bat for. It’s just not right,” McGowan said . “I admit we have to do something. It’s been sitting there for too long. I just don’t think it’s right. Once again, the taxpayers have to foot the bill. It’s just sad that we have to do this.”
Trustees also authorized emergency repair to secure an unsafe building at 50 East Orvis St.
“That being said, the owner is over there and is working at the property as we speak,” Paquin said. “But, I still think we should pass this just in case.”
“At least he’s over there doing the right thing,” McGowan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.