Frustration in Massena over code violations

A Massena Trustee believes the Village should hold building owners accountable for code violations. On August 18, three houses on the odd side of Sycamore Street, numbers 59 through 71, were boarded up. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — As village of Massena officials continue work on revisions to their code covering rental properties, Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan says he’s frustrated that they don’t currently have the ability to hold building owners more responsible for addressing code violations.

“Right now the village has a public nuisance code. I really think we need to look hard at that,” he said.

A boarded-up apartment building at 56-58 Sycamore St., Massena. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
The apartment building at 63-67 Sycamore Street in Massena sits boarded-up on Friday. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
A Massena trustee wants the village to hold building owners responsible for code violations. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
