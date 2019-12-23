MASSENA — Massena village trustees have accepted the resignation of a long-time police chaplain.
Colin Lucid’s resignation is effective Dec. 31.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier told village trustees during their recent meeting that he had received the resignation notice earlier that day. He noted that the Rev. Mr. Lucid has served as police chaplain for more than 11 years, not only performing chaplain services for the police department, but crisis intervention where there were serious incidents.
Mr. Currier said the Rev. Mr. Lucid served the community in a number of ways, such as through his membership on the TRIAD board. The TRIAD program is a combination of law enforcement, seniors, disabled and community members working together to brig awareness and reduce crime activity.
“He really served in a variety of ways,” he said.
He also praised the Rev. Mr. Lucid in a Facebook posting, noting he had met him when he was the police chief and was looking to fill the police chaplain position nearly 12 years ago.
“I was immediately struck with his faith in God, his belief in police officers and the depth of compassion and love in his heart,” Mr. .Currier said.
“He has served our police department, our officers and staff, our citizens and this great community with distinction, honor, dignity and with the high purpose of serving others. From supporting staff, helping victims, caring for those in need, helping people in trouble, and being a solid rock in times of uncertainty, this man, this spiritual leader, this friend made us all better. Thank you Chaplain Lucid for making us all better!” he said.
Police Chief Adam J. Love also thanked the Rev. Mr. Lucid and applauded his service to the department and community.
“Not only did he support our police department, but he supported our community. He would be able to step up and start helping victims. That’s a very big item for us,” he said.
He also rode along with officers and checked on them constantly, Chief Love said.
“He spent a lot of time down there (in the police station). He’ll be sorely missed,” he said.
