MASSENA — After hearing from the Massena Joint Recreation Commission and Massena Police Department and making some final adjustments, village trustees approved an $11.4 million spending plan that carries a 1.63% tax levy increase.
The village’s tax cap for 2022-23 is 3.09%, and Mayor Gregory M. Paquin’s proposed budget had been $200 under that threshold.
Among the changes made during this week’s budget workshop was a decrease in the police department’s overtime line item by $44,382, in addition to cuts already made by Mr. Paquin, because of several factors outlined by Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, including the addition of two new officers to the department.
Police Chief Jason M. Olson told trustees his budget request was straightforward with the exception of the request for additional officers.
“The only other major request was the equipment,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said he kept two new police vehicles in the budget, using a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover the cost.
“How often do they all work at the same time if you had three detectives?” Mr. LeBire asked.
“It’s at my discretion. Right now we stagger. One’s 9 to 5, and another usually works 11 to 7,” Chief Olson said.
Mr. LeBire said it wasn’t specific to the police department, “but we’re finally at that point where we have to start thinking outside the box on vehicles. We tend to assign a vehicle to a person. We had this discussion back when we were talking about enhancing the DPW (Department of Public Works) clerk position. My comment back then was if you have three vehicles and four of the guys are working, but two of them are working in the building that day, they’re not out on the road. Why would they each need a vehicle?”
He said, in the police department’s case, “Why can’t one of those detective vehicles always be here for the detective that’s in the building at the time, if not both?”
“We never know when they’re going to be in the building. We never know what they’re going to do day to day. They don’t have a set schedule,” Chief Olson said. “It doesn’t mean they’ll all be in the building for an entire eight-hour shift because they have things they have to do — interviews, chasing leads, surveillance, meetings, going to court, multiple things that they’re going to do throughout the day during their shift.”
Mr. LeBire said his concern was that, projecting expenses in the future, “I don’t get where you guys are going to be able to afford it in future years.”
Mr. Paquin said that could be addressed when they reach that point.
“The problem with that, though, is when you get to that bridge you only have three routes — cut the police budget, cut other budgets, raise taxes. If we’re going to add personnel, how can we put our blinders on and say we have to do everything the same way still and not look to cut even $20,000 out of equipment?” Mr. LeBire said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he was also concerned about vehicles going home at night with department members.
“We’re the only community in St. Lawrence County that allows so many vehicles to go home at night. We open ourselves up by allowing all these vehicles with a lot of liability. Not only that, but it’s a big benefit for that person taking that vehicle home. They’re getting gas mileage. We’ve got too many vehicles out on the road, and it’s an awful expense when you come right down to it,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said he doesn’t disagree, but believes the police chief and three detectives need to be able to respond quickly because they are on call.
“But, I understand there’s other places where people do not need vehicles, too,” he said.
Trustees also discussed the joint recreation budget. Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe sought a 2% increase from the town and village. The recreation commission is jointly funded by both entities.
He said, because of the pandemic, the department was forced to change its programming.
“Again, we’re getting back to some normal programming,” he said, including Street Hockey Sundays and other one-day events.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic on the decline, the department has scheduled projects for the year. Among them is the resurfacing of the Alcoa Field tennis court in July. Mr. McCabe said much of that project would be grant-funded.
Looking ahead, he said it appears the department would have strong rental income for lacrosse at the Massena Arena.
“We did well with our lacrosse, it looks like, based on what we have for tentative reservations. That looks like it will be as strong for lacrosse,” Mr. McCabe said.
The department also plans to continue offering pickleball at the Massena Arena, and some of the tennis courts at Alcoa Field will be converted to pickleball courts. Lines will also be laid in the arena annex to offer pickleball.
“Right now it’s considered the fastest-growing sport in the country,” he said.
While the concession stand made money, some income will be lost at the arena because the Massena Central School District, rather than using the facility, has moved its graduation ceremonies outdoors. Also, the Massena Rod and Gun Club’s annual sportsman’s expo, which is normally held right after the ice is removed, has tentatively been moved to the September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.