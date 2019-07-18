MASSENA — Massena village trustees have agreed to contribute to a Massena branding effort by providing $8,000 toward the $24,000 cost.
Town of Massena officials entered into an agreement with H3 Designs for promotion packages that include travel guides, brochures, posters, retractable banner stands, T-shirts and polo shirts, and other promotional materials. The package also includes website and mobile app development.
“The town had entered into an agreement with H3 Designs not just for a website, but for a complete branding and marketing initiative. It goes so far beyond a website,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
Village and town officials met with the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce on July 15 to talk about the branding package. Trustee Christine Winston, who participated in the meeting, said they were brainstorming ideas that would address both tourism and businesses that would bring in tourism.
“We had a really good brainstorming session, and we will continue with that,” she said.
Mr. LeBire said they were also hoping to get another entity on board to contribute to the effort.
“(The town) signed the agreement, but they also signed it with the hopes that the village or maybe even another entity like Boutique Air might come in with them to help share the burden of the cost,” he said.
Boutique Air is Massena’s Essential Air Service provider at the Massena International Airport.
“They have a very large marketing plan that they have to spend. I don’t see that being an issue,” town council member Thomas C. Miller said.
Mr. LeBire said that, by meeting together, they want to make sure all of the efforts benefit the community, whether it’s businesses, local organizations, local boards or government — “making sure that we can kind of have that cohesion, that synergy to make sure that economic development moves forward as a result of all of these efforts being on the same strategy, the same page.”
Mr. LeBire said he and Mayor Timmy J. Currier initially had some questions and concerns about the agreement, but were able to have an amendment drawn up by working with town council members.
“That’s been straightened out. The discovery process has already started,” he said.
The amendment concerns ownership of the material. Under the revision, the town will own the rights to any of the visual content created for the project.
“We’ll give you source files and finished files and you should keep them somewhere safe as we’re not required to keep a copy. You own all elements of the text, images and data you provided, unless someone else owns them. You are free to use the files in any way you deem necessary as the elements will be owned by the town of Massena, once full payment is complete,” the amendment reads.
“H3 Designs only asks for permission to use any of the files created for our project portfolio and promotional materials in the future after project completion,” it reads.
Jason Hendricks, H3 Design’s founder, owner, head designer and developer, said officials were now sorting through the information that was shared during the meeting, looking for “some of the commonalities,” and they would be scheduling follow-up meetings to discuss their strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.