MASSENA — The village Department of Public Works superintendent went one for two on his requests to fill two positions.
Hassan A. Fayad had recommended that Andrew Beaulieu be appointed as a backhoe operator and Thomas Blair as an assistant street foreman.
“That’s in the absence of the permanent street superintendent. This individual will fill in the gap during the other individual’s absence,” he told village trustees.
He said both positions had been held by a tenured employee who was not expected to return to work, leaving two in-house vacancies.
Mr. Fayad said they conducted interviews last week.
“Today we are presenting you with the recommendations of the people we believe have the best qualifications for the two vacant positions,” he said.
Trustees unanimously approved Mr. Beaulieu’s appointment, but went into a 26-minute executive session to discuss the second hiring. Trustee Gregory Paquin opposed the move into executive session, with Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire and Trustees Francis J. Carvel and Christine Winston voting in favor.
When they returned, Mr. Paquin made the motion to appoint Mr. Blair as assistant street foreman, with Ms. Winston seconding the motion. However, Mr. LeBire and Mr. Carvel were opposed to the hiring. The mayor would have normally cast a tie-breaking vote, but Mr. LeBire has been filling in as acting mayor in the absence of Timmy J. Currier, who announced he would officially resign effective Feb. 1.
“The motion fails,” Mr. LeBire said.
Trustees had agreed in December to fill one of three vacancies in the department. Mr. Fayad had appeared before trustees in several meetings to request approval to canvas for and hire a motor equipment operator. But no action had been taken because of the impact of COVID-19 on the village’s budget.
Mr. Fayad told trustees in December that two of the positions became vacant following two retirements at the beginning of 2020. The third position is currently filled, but he said that person has “not been in service” for half of November, all of December, and will not be with the DPW for all of 2021.
He had compared how much it would cost to pay a new employee versus how much overtime they might be forced to pay if a position wasn’t filled. By his calculations, the village would pay a minimum of $90,000 for overtime costs, compared to the $66,000 for a new employee, which included the fringe benefit package.
During this week’s meeting, trustees also unanimously approved the appointment of Jayden Pernice as a sergeant in the Massena Police Department, which was effective on Wednesday. They had approved the appointment of Cody Wilson as a lieutenant in the department during their December meeting.
“As you know, the recent appointment of Cody Wilson to lieutenant created a vacancy in the sergeant ranks. We went through the process to determine the best candidate. Jayden Pernice has an excellent employee record. He’s an eight-year veteran of the police department. He acted in the capacity of acting sergeant many, many times,” Chief Jason Olson said.
