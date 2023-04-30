MASSENA — There are some new stop signs in the village in an attempt to slow traffic down.
Following a public hearing that drew no comments, village trustees agreed to amend Chapter 280 of the village code governing vehicles and traffic, to place stop signs at the northbound and southbound sides of Liberty Avenue at Spruce Street and the eastbound and westbound corners of Spruce Street and Liberty Avenue.
“We’re just trying to get traffic to slow down,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said during an earlier meeting.
“I guess it’s just like any other street in the village, right? We all live on streets where people go over the posted speed limit,” Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said during the public hearing.
The Department of Public Works will install the signs. Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller had indicated he would place flags on top of the new stop signs to make drivers aware of their presence.
“When the signs go up, Marty mentioned he was going to make people aware, just try to mark it as much as possible,” she said.
Mr. Paquin said flags to alert drivers of a change had been used before.
“Remember the stop sign on Grove (Street)? They’ve had the flag. It took a while” for drivers to learn to stop, he said. “It took some getting used to, but eventually everyone realized there was a stop sign and changed their habits.”
It’s not the first time that trustees have had to address stop sign issues. Most recently, a resident in the Kent Street and Alvern Avenue area has asked them last year to consider removing a stop sign at the corner of the four-way intersection, a move he said could make the area safer for pedestrians and children.
The resident said many drivers don’t stop or roll through the sign in an area where children are playing. People also walk in the street since there are no sidewalks. He suggested that, by removing the stop sign, people who are in the street would know that the vehicle would not be stopping.
Trustees did not act on that request.
“I appreciate the sentiment. I fear the danger of a long-established stop sign could have unintended negative consequences,” former Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said last year. “It’s a valid concern and I’d say it’s a concern throughout the entire community. Honestly, it’s nothing we’re going to be able to fix with signage. It’s nothing that the (police) chief’s officers are going to be able to fix. People just have to start using common sense and stop.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.