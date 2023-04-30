Massena plans stop signs to slow flow

The village of Massena will be putting additional stop signs at the intersection of Spruce Street and Liberty Avenue to slow down the flow of traffic. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — There are some new stop signs in the village in an attempt to slow traffic down.

Following a public hearing that drew no comments, village trustees agreed to amend Chapter 280 of the village code governing vehicles and traffic, to place stop signs at the northbound and southbound sides of Liberty Avenue at Spruce Street and the eastbound and westbound corners of Spruce Street and Liberty Avenue.

