MASSENA — The village has a new chief of police.
Village trustees appointed Jason M. Olson during their meeting on Tuesday to replace the retiring Adam J. Love.
Mr. Olson had worked his way up the ranks from patrol officer to lieutenant in nearly 16 years.
He was one of three candidates from the department who interviewed to take over for Chief Love, whose official retirement date is July 31.
The candidates had taken and passed the competitive civil service test and were the only three individuals on the county’s civil service list, which must be used for hiring.
“We had the good fortune of having three strong candidates that met the eligibility requirements of New York State Civil Service to consider for the chief of police position,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said.
He said Mr. Olson’s background includes nearly 16 years of experience, including time as a patrol officer, investigator, senior investigator and, for the past three years, lieutenant.
“This experience will serve our community well as he takes the helm and leads our police department into the future,” Mr. Currier said.
He said Mr. Olson’s experience put him as the top candidate.
“We were impressed with all candidates. Mr. Olson’s broad experience within the department, the strong network and partnerships he has established in the criminal justice and community service fields, and his ability to step into the role on day one, are likely the top reasons he stood out,” Mr. Currier said.
Chief Love is retiring after more than 20 years in the department. Village trustees had agreed during their June meeting to accept his retirement and begin canvassing for a replacement.
He has served as the police chief since June 2016. He had been appointed by trustees as acting chief on Dec. 15, 2015, and officially took over on Jan. 15, 2016, with the retirement of Mark E. LaBrake. Mr. LaBrake had served as chief since November 2014 when he was appointed following Mr. Currier’s retirement.
Chief Love, who had previously served as senior sergeant before his promotion, was sworn in as the permanent police chief on June 21, 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.