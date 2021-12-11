MASSENA — The village of Massena has a new Department of Public Works superintendent to replace Hassan Fayad, who will be retiring in January after more than 30 years with the department.
“Hassan has turned in the fact that he is going to actually be retiring later in January,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said during a special meeting of the Massena Village Board on Tuesday.
Trustees unanimously approved the provisional appointment of Marty Miller as the new superintendent. Mr. Miller has already taken the civil service test.
“We’re waiting back for his results on the test and, once we get that notification that he passed that test, it will be a permanent position,” Mr. Paquin said.
He said four candidates were interviewed for the position, and Mr. Miller stood out.
“After some extensive interviews ... we’ve come forward with someone that we think is going to do a very good job,” Mr. Paquin said.
He said Mr. Miller had worked on renovations at the Massena Town Hall and also served as supervisor for the reconstruction of the Alcoa Bridge.
“Also, he’s a current DPW superintendent I guess you can say, for Canton, so we’re kind of thieving them, but it is what it is,” he said.
Mr. Paquin called Mr. Miller “an outstanding applicant.”
“He was an outstanding interviewer and I think he’s going to do a wonderful job,” he said. “I look forward to actually working with him.”
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said he was impressed with Mr. Miller’s credentials.
“His background and resume were great and the feedback from the Personnel Committee and administrator was glowing. So welcome,” Mr. LeBire said.
“I think he’s going to do an outstanding job,” Mr. Paquin said. “He has a working knowledge of all the budgets. He’s had working experience with unions and such. So I think he’s really going to be able to step right in.”
During the meeting Tuesday, trustees also appointed Anthony Diagostino to fill a vacancy on the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
