MASSENA — Massena village trustees have approved addendums to contracts with two of the village’s unions.
The change to the contract with the United Public Service Employees Union (Massena Police Protective Association) was made because of a change in the clothing allowance for each patrol officer, sergeant and investigator employed at the time of the contract ratification. The contract runs from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025.
“This is just clarifying some language. As we moved into the new contract, it was kind of a lag and so they get payments for such things as the clothing allowance,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
The change to the contract with Teamsters Local 687 (Joint Recreation Maintenance) addresses seniority within the union. That contract runs from Oct. 6, 2021 through May 31, 2025.
“This was clarifying some language on seniority and stuff like that. It’s a new contract with the new union and when you do a first-time agreement with them, there’s always going to be some ‘Oops, we didn’t really cover that,’” Mr. Paquin said.
Trustees also approved an on-call engineering services agreement with Wright-Pierce Engineering Consultants, P.C. for “water intake evaluation and miscellaneous engineering,” at a cost not to exceed $10,000.
“Without going into too much detail, it’s my belief that we will need them in the future endeavors with our water treatment plant and water lines. Nothing bad. It’s good,” Mr. Paquin said.
During their meeting, trustees also set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. March 21 for Mr. Paquin to present his proposed budget. He has been meeting with department heads to gather their input for the spending plan.
That will be immediately followed by a public hearing to consider overriding the 2% property tax cap on the budget.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to be over 2%. But, it gives us the flexibility,” the mayor said.
They also set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. April 18 to address concerns by a resident about traffic in a section of Liberty Avenue by installing a stop sign.
“Let’s say you turn on Liberty from Washington Street, it is a straight shot with no stop signs,” Mr. Paquin said.
He said that’s led to traffic speeding in that area.
“We’re just trying to get the traffic to slow down,” he said.
