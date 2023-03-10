Massena trustees OK addendums to 2 union pacts

Massena village trustees have approved addendums to contracts with two of the village’s unions — the United Public Service Employees Union (Massena Police Protective Association) and Teamsters Local 687 (Joint Recreation Maintenance). Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustees have approved addendums to contracts with two of the village’s unions.

The change to the contract with the United Public Service Employees Union (Massena Police Protective Association) was made because of a change in the clothing allowance for each patrol officer, sergeant and investigator employed at the time of the contract ratification. The contract runs from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025.

