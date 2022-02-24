MASSENA — Like they did for qualified seniors in January, village trustees have raised the maximum income eligibility for disabled Massena residents to qualify for a 50% tax exemption on real property in the village.
The change, the maximum allowable under the law, was approved by trustees during their regular meeting last week.
The previous income limit had been $21,000 or less, and was increased to allow disabled residents to earn up to $29,000 for the tax exemption.
Trustees agreed to make the change after holding a public hearing that drew no comments. It takes effect immediately.
“This is the same sort of exemption that we passed last month that was a senior exemption that raised the amount from $21,000 to $29,000. So it’s doing the same thing. It hasn’t been done for a number of years,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said.
In the case of the senior exemption, Ms. Chatland said that had last been amended during the 2005-06 fiscal year.
According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, the senior citizen property tax exemption can reduce property taxes for lower-income homeowners who are at least 65 years old by up to 50%. Cities, towns, villages, counties and school districts all have the option to offer the exemption. Municipalities that opt to offer the exemption set an income limit. The income limit may be as low as $3,000 and as high as $29,000, except in New York City where it may be as high as $50,000.
Trustees held a second public hearing last week to take comments on the village’s $400,000 Public Facilities grant that was funded in 2019 by the Community Development Block Grant program. That also drew no comments from the public.
Trustees applied for a CDBG in 2019 to help the Massena Housing Authority rehabilitate elevators. They received no comments during a July 2019 public hearing, and trustees unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with the application for funding under the CDBG Public Facilities program.
The village received $300,000 in 2019 to repair the elevators at Laurel Terrace, and Ms. Chatland said the Massena Housing Authority has committed to funding the remainder of the project beyond the grant funding.
The CDBG program is administered by the state Office of Community Renewal and up to $20 million was made available to eligible local governments in the 2019 program year for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities. The purpose is to benefit low- or medium-income individuals.
Trustees will hold three public hearings during their regular monthly meeting on March 19 — to consider adopting a local law that would rezone one parcel on Cook Street from Commercial Auto Related to Residential B; to hold a budget hearing during which Mayor Gregory M. Paquin will present his proposed spending plan; and to consider authorizing a property tax levy in excess of the 2% limit.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said that although the village board will be asked to authorize overriding the tax cap, that doesn’t mean the board will exceed the cap. He said the public hearing is “just a formality” and the authorization will be available if trustees need to use it.
