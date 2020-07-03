MASSENA — The Massena Village Board hopes to level the playing field for negotiations with its police union by approving a professional services agreement with the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier told trustees during a special meeting on Wednesday that they had experience dealing with the representative for the Massena Police Protective Association.
“The police representative for their union is an attorney. Every chance he can use something that benefits his union legally, he does that, and I support that fully,” Mr. Currier said.
Because of that, he said, “I feel strongly that we need to come in to the room with our own attorney.”
He said he had discussed his concerns with Matthew H. McArdle, the village’s attorney.
“He felt strongly that it was a good idea. We have an extremely strong legal team, Matt McCardle and his partners,” Mr. Currier said.
However, he noted, Mr. McCardle’s firm did not handle these types of issues on a day-by-day basis, and Mr. McCardle suggested contracting with Bond, Schoeneck & King.
The resolution approved by trustees said the firm will assist with “matters with the United Public Service Employees Union (Massena Police Protective Association) in relation to 2020 contract negotiations and general employment matters.” The rate will be negotiated between the village and the firm.
“We have used them in the past” during negotiations with the village’s career firefighters, Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220, Mr. Currier said. “So we have a relationship with them.”
He said they also have upcoming contract negotiations with other unions, including management personnel and the Department of Public Works’ Civil Service Employees Association. Contracts with the management personnel, CSEA and Massena Police Protective Association expired on May 31.
The village had previously negotiated a four-year agreement with the Massena Police Protective Association that ran from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2020. More recently, they had signed off on a three-year contract with Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220 in April 2019, with that contract running from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2023.
