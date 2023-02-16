MASSENA — Village trustees have approved increasing the rates for solid waste disposal, despite concerns raised by one resident during a public hearing.
Under the change unanimously approved by Massena trustees on Monday, users will see an increase from $21.50 to $25 monthly, from $43 to $50 bimonthly, and from $64.50 to $75 quarterly.
Resident Sandee Mayville told trustees she would like to see a more equitable rate structure based on how much solid waste is generated by a household.
“I don’t see how we can’t get a more equitable rate structure instead of having everybody pay more and where people that, for instance, like me put one bag of trash out maybe every two weeks versus a larger family that puts several bags out every week,” she said. “We still pay the same rate, and I’m not going to make more garbage to get my money’s worth.”
Ms. Mayville said she had lived in Potsdam, where she had stickers to put on trash “so that if you put more trash out, you paid more.”
“I don’t know if this is something you guys can work into the structure or not. But, it just doesn’t seem fair that everybody’s paying the same, but we’re not all using the service to the same extent,” she said.
Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan noted that Potsdam doesn’t have municipal trash pickup, but uses a contractor instead.
“The bags are purchased through the village. But, then they contract with Casella to actually do the picking up. It’s kind of a joint thing,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said.
Mr. McGowan recalled that there had once been a cost comparison done between using a private contractor versus the village picking up solid waste.
“If I remember right, I think years ago there was a comparison between the private pickup compared to the village, and the village was still quite a bit cheaper in the long term,” he said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he believed it would be difficult to sort rates by individual residents based on the amount of trash they put out for pickup.
“I think the idea of trying to distinguish rates between households, I’m not sure how that would even go. I just think it would be chaotic to try and distinguish how many people live in a house and what do you charge per person,” he said.
Mr. Miller said he could look at how the program is set up in Potsdam and report back to trustees. But, Mr. Paquin said, for the time being, they needed to raise the rates.
“It’s something we can explore, but I still think for now we need the rate increase or else were going to go into debt,” the mayor said.
“To me, it’s kind of like school taxes. Not everybody has kids, but everybody cares about the success of the school district and we all pay school taxes. It’s kind of like contributing to the greater good,” Trustee Christine M. Winston said.
“There is a base rate (in Potsdam), and that’s what kind of does the greater good thing, the per bag cost,” Ms. Mayville said. “It makes it so that you’re paying what you use and it might also encourage people to reduce their landfill waste and maybe recycle more as well. So, that works toward trying to keep the cost down if that’s how it works out.”
However, Mr. Paquin said he was still inclined to pass the rate increase for now.
“But, it’s definitely something to go ahead and look at down the road. Marty can get back to us and see if we can come up with some creative ways to see how we can tackle this,” he said.
The increase is in response to moves by the Development Authority of the North Country and St. Lawrence County officials to raise their garbage rates effective Jan. 1. The rate for solid waste increased from $103 to $108 per ton, and recyclables from $30 to $45 per ton.
Mr. Miller said that’s in response to DANC raising its rates for items taken by the county to the Rodman landfill.
