Massena increases fees for solid waste disposal

Massena village trustees have approved increasing the rates for solid waste disposal, despite concerns raised by one resident during a public hearing.

MASSENA — Village trustees have approved increasing the rates for solid waste disposal, despite concerns raised by one resident during a public hearing.

Under the change unanimously approved by Massena trustees on Monday, users will see an increase from $21.50 to $25 monthly, from $43 to $50 bimonthly, and from $64.50 to $75 quarterly.

