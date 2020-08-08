MASSENA — Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier had to cast the tie-breaking vote after two village trustees said no to a revised cost to construct a new salt storage facility at the Department of Public Works.
Mr. Currier and trustees Matthew J. LeBire and Christine Winston voted in favor of the construction during a special meeting on Monday, while Francis Carvel and Albert “Herb” Deshaies voted against it.
Trustees had tabled action in July after bids came in higher than budgeted. Because of a delay in the project, the anticipated cost was $398,000, and the two lone bids came in higher than budgeted — Heritage Homes, Inc. of Massena at $390,000 and T.J. Fiacco Construction of Norwood at $437,000.
The village has a $225,000 grant for the project, which must be used by the spring, but they would have been responsible for $173,000 on top of that.
Trustees had asked Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad to see if the project could be modified to reduce the cost.
With modifications, they brought the cost down to just over $352,000. With the $225,000 grant, the village’s share would be just over $127,000.
Mr. Carvel had some reservations about the project. He asked Mr. Fayad how much salt they stored, and Mr. Fayad said about 800 tons.
“Why do you store so much at one time?” Mr. Carvel asked.
“Because we reduce the number of trips required to keep us filled up. If we need salt, it’s there for us,” Mr. Fayad said.
“The town has a 1,280-square-foot building that holds 400 tons. They use a lot more salt than we use,” Mr. Carvel said. “They can get away with 400 tons. There’s no reason whatsoever that we need 800 tons piled in a barn. It goes like everything else. The more you have, the more you use. If you get down where you’re low, you’re going to be more conservative with the materials. That’s just a given fact. That’s just the way it works.”
He also asked why the village’s contribution was now more than the original $75,000. Mr. Fayad said that was the initial figure when he budgeted for the project in 2011. But trustees never approved it.
“I did that all the way up to 2017 when we were given the grant money of $225,000. Again, the board decided to hold on and kick it down the road again. Now it comes to the 11th hours and we’re going to lose that money this coming spring if we don’t spend it. That’s why,” Mr. Fayad said.
“Why are we spending $325,000 when we could get away with spending $300,000?” Mr. Carvel asked.
“How are you going to spend $300,000? There were two bidders and the lowest bid is $350,000. Where do you get $300,000? If you would have bid it back four-and-a-half years ago, you may have had a chance to get $300,000. But right now you don’t,” Mr. Fayad said.
Mr. Carvel suggested they reduce the size of the building, but Mr. Fayad said 50 feet by 50 feet belongs to the Department of Public Works, and 30 feet by 50 feet belongs to the school district. The salt used by the district would be separated from the village’s pile by a divider wall.
“So we’re building a building for the school,” Mr. Carvel said.
“We’re building it for ourselves. The school wanted a portion of it. One third of the building is going to be dedicated for the school’s use,” Mr. Fayad said.
“I can’t see why we’re spending $352,000 to satisfy the school,” Mr. Carvel said.
Mr. Fayad said the school had not required a village contribution when work was done on a shared facility.
“By rights, they had a $100,000 capital project last year. They’ve got another one coming up this year. By rights, by contract, we should be giving them the money for those capital projects. Have they asked us for any money? Not one penny. We should also be paying utility costs on that back portion. Have they charged us anything? They charged us for two years. The last 18 years, they haven’t charged us anything. You’re opening up Pandora’s Box here,” he said.
