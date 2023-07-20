Massena village trustees approve paper bags for leaves, grass cuttings

MASSENA — Village residents will need to use closed paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings, but not immediately.
Following a public hearing on Tuesday, village trustees approved the change in the local law, but Mayor Gregory M. Paquin suggested, and trustees agreed, to hold off on its implementation until March 1.
That means plastic bags cannot be used for those items if they are placed curbside for pickup by the Department of Public Works.
Paquin said the reason for the change is paper bags could be thrown directly into the DPW truck instead of employees needing to rip the plastic bags open to dump the leaves and grass cuttings into the truck.
“One of the reasons that we’re thinking of doing this is it’s going to be a much more efficient process. Paper bags would be much more efficient,” he said.
Plastic bags can still be used for individuals who take their leaves directly to the former Department of Public Works site on South Main Street. The gate is open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays for brush drop-off. That’s in addition to the 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours the gate is open Monday through Friday. The gate is closed on holidays.
“You can still use plastic, but you would be responsible for bringing it down to the old DPW,” Paquin said.
He said he realized not all resident had trucks to haul their bags to the DPW site. But, DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller said, car trunks would also work.
“Even if you open the trunk of your car, you can fill it up with plastic bags, take them down the old DPW site and dump them out,” he said. “We’re leaving the gate open as long as people aren’t abusing it. People are bringing their brush, their leaves.”
Among the concerns raised by two residents who spoke during the public hearing was the possibility that the paper bags could become flimsy in the rain before they’re picked up by DPW employees.
“That’s a concern I have as well,” Paquin said.
He said he had seen instances where leaves and grass cuttings had been left by the road for over a week.
“They’ll have to do a much better job at coming around and picking these up,” he said.
There was also a concern about the cost, and that more paper bags would be needed to replace the larger plastic bags that had been allowed. One resident said she ended up filling 10 30-gallon bags from a tree in her yard.
“It’s something the board is going to have to weigh,” Paquin said.
Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said he had seen other concerns raised on social media.
“I wish some of those people that had some of the comments maybe would show up today and voice their concerns other than Facebook,” he said.
With time running out this year before fall pickup, Paquin suggested and trustees agreed to pass the change to the local law, but hold off on its implementation until March 1. Hedge clippings, branches and tree trimming are picked up curbside in April, May, September and October.
“I have some reservations. I have a feeling this is bit rushed,” he said. “I think it would be a good compromise to pass this and to say it’s for next spring. That would give us time to educate the public and say paper bags are out there.”
