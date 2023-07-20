Massena village trustees approve paper bags for leaves, grass cuttings

Village of Massena residents will need to use closed paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings, but not until March 1. They can still use plastic bags if they take their items directly to the former DPW site. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Village residents will need to use closed paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings, but not immediately.

Following a public hearing on Tuesday, village trustees approved the change in the local law, but Mayor Gregory M. Paquin suggested, and trustees agreed, to hold off on its implementation until March 1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.