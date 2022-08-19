MASSENA — Village trustees have approved a vehicle usage policy that specifies who is allowed to take village vehicles home at night.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel voted against the resolution. Trustee Christine M. Winston was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.
Under the policy, the police chief, police lieutenant and police investigators are authorized to take vehicles home “in order to expedite response time.”
Positions that were eliminated from taking vehicles home include the K-9 officer, Department of Public Works superintendent, water foreman, street foreman and joint recreation director.
“As a general rule, village vehicles may not be taken home or driven for personal use,” according to the policy. “No village vehicle shall leave the town or village of Massena unless it is on official business. No village vehicle may leave the town or village of Massena while on meal and/or rest breaks.”
Operators must also record accurate mileage when fueling village vehicles to address a concern that had been raised by Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire during last month’s village board meeting.
Village vehicles cannot be used to transport people who are not officials or employees of the village, nor material not related to the conduct of official village business without authorization by the appropriate department head or mayor.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said that under the policy, he must give permission for people who live farther than 10 miles outside the town to take official vehicles home.
“Also, in terms of the DPW, if we know a major event is coming, whether it be a large snowstorm or a large ice storm like 1998, Marty (DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller) would have the discretion to let those guys take them home knowing that they’re probably going to have to come right in at some point. That would be up to Marty,” he said.
Mr. Carvel said he was opposed to the policy because it should be more inclusive. He recalled comments he has made in the past regarding official vehicle usage, noting that one of the reasons village officials opted to contract with Enterprise for fleet management of vehicles was “to improve employee morale.”
“Now you’re going to leave one department with vehicles and strip all the other departments of vehicles. I wonder how that’s going to work for the morale,” he said. “To me, it’s an all-or-nothing type thing. For years and years, the DPW was the red-headed stepchild. It was always, if you need an extra $10,000, you just took it out of the DPW. That’s the easiest one that you could do. I think they’ve suffered the brunt of it for enough years. So, if you’re not going to take them all, don’t take any. That’s my opinion because you’re not accomplishing anything by going halfway. All or nothing.”
Mr. LeBire previously said he would have preferred more changes, but he voted in favor of the resolution on Tuesday.
“I will be voting for this. I do think we can go further, but I’m a big believer in not letting perfection be the enemy of progress. I think this moves us in the right direction, so when we vote, I will vote for it,” he said.
Trustee Chad L. Simpson, who served on the committee that made revisions to the policy, said it was a work in progress.
“We talked about revisiting the policy, seeing how good the policy is actually working and making tweaks to it,” Mr Simpson said.
“We will revisit it again, I would say within six months,” Mr. Paquin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.