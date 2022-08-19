Village of Massena OKs policy on who can take vehicles home

Massena village trustees have approved a vehicle usage policy that specifies who is allowed to take village vehicles home at night. Under the policy, the police chief, police lieutenant and police investigators are authorized to take vehicles home “in order to expedite response time.” Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Village trustees have approved a vehicle usage policy that specifies who is allowed to take village vehicles home at night.

Trustee Francis J. Carvel voted against the resolution. Trustee Christine M. Winston was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.

