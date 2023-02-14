MASSENA — Massena village trustees have approved a 10% property tax exemption for fire department and rescue squad volunteers in Massena.
The resolution was unanimously passed during the board’s Monday meeting.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation that permits any local government to provide a real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers who have served a minimum of two years. The law took effect immediately and can now be implemented.
Real Property Tax Law 466-a allows for an exemption of up to 10% of the assessed valuation of the primary residence of volunteer firefighters and/or volunteer ambulance workers. The property must be owned by the individual, it must be the person’s primary residence, and the individual must reside in the jurisdiction served by the fire department or ambulance company.
In addition, if authorized by the local government, the new law provides that any enrolled member who accrues more than 20 years of active service is eligible to receive the 10% exemption for life as long as the property remains the volunteer’s primary residence.
“This is actually a 10% reduction in the assessed value of a house. So, if my house is assessed for $200,000, my assessment will go down to $180,000. Then, you pay your taxes based off that assessment,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
He said the exemption would have minimal impact on other taxpayers.
“Is it going to be a big bill passed on to taxpayers? No, not a lot,” he said. “Hopefully the town, hopefully the school, hopefully the county pass laws. Again, we’re in a dire situaition where we need volunteers. We’re very lucky to have two wonderful institutions filled with dedicated volunteers, and I just think this is the least we can do.”
The Massena Town Board meets at 5:30 p.m. today, and board members are scheduled to set a special meeting for 1 p.m. Feb. 27 to conduct a public hearing on the property tax exemption.
Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady is also scheduled to discuss it when the district’s board of education meets at 7 p.m. Thursday. In his latest superintendent’s update, Mr. Brady said he would have a resolution for the board to consider.
“The law requires a public hearing as well. Given the short time frame to get this all done before the March 1st taxable status date to take advantage of the law in 2023, including recipients signing up for the exemption, I am not recommending the Board take action on Thursday. This board meeting will be the first time the BOE will have a chance to consider the law since it was brought to our attention in late January. According to Massena Assessor Vern Brand, the municipalities have up to three years to take action on the exemption,” he said.
Thomas C. Miller, first assistant chief with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, thanked the village board for being proactive and said he hopes the exemption will inspire retention and recruitment in the volunteer ranks.
“We just want to say thank you for entertaining this. It’s absolutely a need. We are down in membership across the nation. We don’t have anybody knocking on our door and our charter is not full. This is some way to retain and there’s a recruitment issue. So, thank you very much for considering this,” he said.
