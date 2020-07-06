MASSENA — It may be the dog days of summer, but Massena village trustees are already thinking about winter.
They’ve authorized Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad to purchase a new sidewalk plow at a maximum estimated cost of $145,000 to replace one that’s on its last legs.
“There’s only one left in stock,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said.
If they did not purchase the one remaining, he said they would have to wait for a newer, more expensive model.
Treasurer Kevin Felt said, because of the timeliness of the request, they should bond for five years.
“Because of the sensitivity of time, if we bond for five years, then we don’t have to do a permissive referendum and wait 30 days to secure the purchase,” he said. “If you decide to bond for five years effective tonight, once it passes it gives the ability to Hass to issue a PO (purchase order) to that company to commit to purchasing it.”
Mr. Felt said the anticipated bond payment for principal and interest would be between $25,000 and $30,000 annually.
“We won’t know exactly what it is until we go out to the market to try to get bids on it. It’s probably going to be a little bit more than what we budgeted for that bond payment in this year’s budget. We won’t know until it goes out to market and we see what the interest rates are,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said “piggybacking” — also known as cooperative purchasing — will help them save money. It allows municipalities and schools to secure cheaper costs for a particular product or service by using the same contractor for a vendor that was used by any other government agency.
“We find out who got the good deal and we’re able to join in with them and get one as well,” he said.
